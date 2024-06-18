North Korea has lost ‘many’ troops to mines in demilitarized zone, South says

Several North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded by landmines in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas since late last year, when the North began sending them to the buffer zone for construction work, the South Korean military said on Tuesday.

Work has been underway since November, when North Korea suspended a 2018 agreement with the South to cease all hostile activity around the DMZ, the South’s military said. He said troops had been sent to the North Korean half of the 4-kilometer-wide buffer zone to carry out work that included rebuilding military guard posts that the North demolished under that deal.

The North had pressed ahead with the work despite “many deaths and injuries” caused by several landmine explosions, the South’s military said, without providing further details.

The South Korean military cited the casualties in announcing that a group of North Korean soldiers had briefly entered South Korean territory on Tuesday, crossing the military demarcation line that is the official border within the DMZ. It was the second such incident this month; About 20 soldiers did so on June 9, some carrying small arms and others just construction tools, the military said.