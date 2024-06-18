North Korea has lost ‘many’ troops to mines in demilitarized zone, South says

Several North Korean soldiers have been killed or wounded by landmines in the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Koreas since late last year, when the North began sending them to the buffer zone for construction work, the South Korean military said on Tuesday.
Work has been underway since November, when North Korea suspended a 2018 agreement with the South to cease all hostile activity around the DMZ, the South’s military said. He said troops had been sent to the North Korean half of the 4-kilometer-wide buffer zone to carry out work that included rebuilding military guard posts that the North demolished under that deal.
The North had pressed ahead with the work despite “many deaths and injuries” caused by several landmine explosions, the South’s military said, without providing further details.
The South Korean military cited the casualties in announcing that a group of North Korean soldiers had briefly entered South Korean territory on Tuesday, crossing the military demarcation line that is the official border within the DMZ. It was the second such incident this month; About 20 soldiers did so on June 9, some carrying small arms and others just construction tools, the military said.
On both occasions, soldiers withdrew after the South fired warning shots, according to the military, which considered the intrusions unintentional. The border line is not always clearly visible; There are markers at intervals, but some are missing due to flooding or lack of maintenance, and it is particularly easy to miss the line in the summer when vegetation is thick, officials say.
But the episodes added to a sense of tension that has grown between the Koreas in recent weeks, with North Korea using balloons to drop garbage on the South and South Korea retaliating by briefly using loudspeakers to blast propaganda toward the South. North.
The DMZ was created as a buffer zone between the two countries’ militaries after a truce stopped the Korean War in 1953. It is riddled with mines, many of which date back to the war. Both Koreas have often lost civilians and soldiers to mines there.
During the Cold War, both sides used loudspeakers and balloons to send propaganda across the border, but agreed to reduce such activity after the first inter-Korean summit in 2000.
However, in recent years, North Korean defectors living in the South have been using balloons to send leaflets to the North that harshly criticize their leader, Kim Jong-un, and his government. This has angered Pyongyang, which cited the balloons as a factor when it blew up a building on its territory where officials from both Koreas used to meet.
South Korea later banned the sending of propaganda balloons to the North. But its Constitutional Court overturned the ban and the defectors resumed their balloon campaign in recent weeks. In response, North Korea began sending up hundreds of its own balloons, carrying not propaganda literature but ordinary trash such as cigarette butts and compost.
North Korea’s recent activities on the border are part of a broader policy of confrontation with South Korea and its American allies since 2019, when personal diplomacy between Kim and then-President Donald J. Trump broke down. Kim has renounced all dialogue with Seoul and Washington and has redoubled his commitment to building more nuclear missiles, threatening to use them against the South if war breaks out in Korea again. In recent years, he has deepened ties with Russia, a Cold War-era ally.
The South’s military said North Korean construction work inside the DMZ, which has included building new tank traps and laying new land mines, could also be an attempt to prevent its soldiers and other North Koreans from fleeing to Korea. from the South through the buffer zone. zone.