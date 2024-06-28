No appendix, no problem. Remote doctors in Australia tell all.

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. This week’s issue is written by Julia Bergin, a reporter based in the Northern Territory.
No medications, no tools, no equipment – these are the working conditions of a remote Australian doctor.
And when that’s the case, when doctors don’t have a stocked pharmacy, or an operating room, or extra hands to turn to, their job is reduced to fewer drugs and more logistics.
Dr Rhys Harding, a remote GP, said his daily job involves asking questions his peers in big cities never need to think about: “What do I have? Who is here? What time does it get dark? Can the plane land?
Next comes a long list of medical skills you need, such as handling complex head injuries, taking x-rays, and extracting teeth.
“I feel much more comfortable in the mouth than most doctors,” Dr. Harding said.
For Australian doctors working in the country’s most remote locations, practising medicine can be limitless, limiting, isolating and exceptionally challenging. The environment is harsh and the physical and mental demands on doctors, who often work alone, are more extreme than in any metropolitan hospital setting.
Dr Michael Clements, vice-president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, says it has less to do with remoteness and more to do with resources.
“We can do a lot with just our hands, but generally speaking we like to have our medicines, we like to have our toys, we like to have our equipment,” said Dr Clements, who spent 13 years as a medic in the Australian Air Force travelling to places including Afghanistan, Djibouti and Somalia.
Dr Clements, now based in the eastern Queensland city of Townsville, operates as an in-and-out doctor for remote communities in Queensland, the Northern Territory and Western Australia. These places, he says, are more medically challenging than most of the war zones he has visited.
“In the military we had access to surgeons, CT scanners, anesthetists, orthopedic surgeons and a lot of people who helped us,” Dr. Clements said, adding that a soldier with a “tickle in his throat” would be treated immediately.
This is very different from remote medicine in Australia, where scarce resources mean patients may have to wait weeks for an assessment, prescription or X-ray.
Communications are also a challenge, Dr Clements added, with cell phone and internet reception in remote areas of Australia being poor, making it difficult for doctors to seek a second opinion. Instead, they rely heavily on what he calls the “network of friends.”
This means finding a friend or acquaintance who works at a local hospital and setting up a referral or liaison service.
“In the Middle East, it didn’t matter if I was in the middle of nowhere, in a desert, I could easily call my Australian colleagues and non-GP specialists,” Dr Clements said.
Dr Harding spent 18 months as the sole doctor at the Australian base in Antarctica. He had, as he said, “all the medicines in the world,” many instruments, an operating room and even a dental chair. Despite the extreme isolation of the South Pole, he said it was easier to work as a doctor there than in remote Australia.
But Antarctica also poses unique challenges, such as the possibility of having to practice medicine on yourself. To avoid this, Australian doctors sent to Antarctica, for example, are required to have their appendix removed.
Dr Jeff Ayton, medical director of the Australian Antarctic Division, said the policy was imposed after a dangerous evacuation in the 1950s of an Australian doctor with acute appendicitis requiring emergency surgery.
A decade later, a Russian doctor on an Antarctic mission who also contracted appendicitis recruited a fellow expedition member to hold a mirror and perform surgery on himself, using only local anesthesia. There have also been cases of self-diagnosis and treatment of heart attacks and self-removal of breast lumps.
To prevent some medical emergencies, doctors may have to undergo other preventive procedures to qualify for deployment. Wisdom teeth that could In the future, the problem must be solved. An altered heart valve, which doctors would normally monitor, requires surgery. Under normal circumstances, the gallbladder would not be removed, but for a doctor in a remote setting, whether on a military mission or in Antarctica, it could be a preventative requirement.
Despite the many obstacles, threats and risks that remote doctors face, Dr. Harding says the challenges make the job attractive.
And, he added, the environment makes him immune to the most arduous part of the hospital system: its layer upon layer of hierarchical decision-making.
Dr. Harding compared it to someone who has a broken hand and visits an emergency department, then is referred to an orthopedic doctor, who might say, “Oh, no, we only do the wrist,” and then to a plastic surgeon, who says, “Where’s your boss? Why can’t you take care of this?” before being sent back to the emergency room.
Instead, Dr. Harding says every decision is yours and yours alone when working remotely.
“It’s very liberating to say, ‘I’m the best person here for this job,’” she said.
Now here are this week’s stories.
Are you enjoying our offices in Australia?
Tell us what you think at NYTAustralia@nytimes.com.
Do you like this email?
Forward this to your friends (they could use a fresh perspective, right?) and let them know they can sign up here.