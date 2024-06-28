No appendix, no problem. Remote doctors in Australia tell all.

The letter from Australia is a weekly newsletter from our Australia office. This week’s issue is written by Julia Bergin, a reporter based in the Northern Territory.

No medications, no tools, no equipment – ​​these are the working conditions of a remote Australian doctor.

And when that’s the case, when doctors don’t have a stocked pharmacy, or an operating room, or extra hands to turn to, their job is reduced to fewer drugs and more logistics.

Dr Rhys Harding, a remote GP, said his daily job involves asking questions his peers in big cities never need to think about: “What do I have? Who is here? What time does it get dark? Can the plane land?

Next comes a long list of medical skills you need, such as handling complex head injuries, taking x-rays, and extracting teeth.

“I feel much more comfortable in the mouth than most doctors,” Dr. Harding said.

For Australian doctors working in the country’s most remote locations, practising medicine can be limitless, limiting, isolating and exceptionally challenging. The environment is harsh and the physical and mental demands on doctors, who often work alone, are more extreme than in any metropolitan hospital setting.