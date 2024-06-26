Nigel Farage, Trump ally and Brexit supporter, once again revolutionizes British politics

The crowd of 800 cheered as pyrotechnics lit up the stage of the theatre in Clacton-on-Sea, a faded English seaside town, and the lyrics of an Eminem song blared: “Guess who’s back, back again?”
The answer is Nigel Farage, a supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, a Brexit activist and Britain’s best-known political disruptor, who leads an insurgent new party that criticizes immigration and promises to disrupt Britain’s impending general election. Farage, who has never before been elected to the British Parliament, is running to represent the Clacton area and opinion polls suggest he has a strong chance of winning.
“The establishment is terrified, the conservatives are terrified,” Farage declared cheerfully, referring to the ruling party, which is trailing far behind in opinion polls ahead of the July 4 election. Britain was “a broken nation,” she added in a speech in which he attacked targets ranging from asylum seekers to the BBC.
Farage, 60, a polarizing figure, a pugilist and a highly skilled communicator, helped the Conservatives to a landslide victory in the last general election by failing to field candidates from his Brexit Party in certain key areas.
This time his plan is quite different. He wants to destroy the Conservatives by cornering much of their votes and then replace (or take over) the remains of the party. Early in the campaign, after a journalist asked him if he wanted to merge Reform with the Conservatives, he replied: “More of an acquisition, dear boy..”
Farage has tried unsuccessfully seven times to be elected to the British Parliament, and his party, Reform UK, is unlikely to win more than a handful of seats under an electoral system that punishes small parties.
But for two decades he has shaped the British political conversation, pushing the Brexit cause, outflanking the Conservatives and pushing them further to the right. gain in Clacton could anoint him a power broker in the battle for the soul of the Conservative Party.
In an interview last week at his Clacton campaign office, above a gallery, Farage appeared relaxed and confident, joking and clearly enjoying his return to frontline politics.
“What we’re looking at is Canada in 1993, where Reform, in effect, took over the existing Conservative party,” Farage said, referring to the 1993 election, when another insurgent party, after which Reform UK is named, helped crush the Established Progressive Party. Conservatives. “That’s a possible model,” she said, adding that, alternatively, Reform could grow organically over the next five years.
‘The end of the line’
Clacton is the last stop on a railway line north east of London. His story has been intertwined with Farage’s since 2014, when a Conservative lawmaker, Douglas Carswell, deserted to the populist UK Independence Party, then led by Mr Farage. Carswell won re-election and became one of only two lawmakers to ever represent UKIP in the British Parliament.
The town, which had high levels of unemployment and poverty, became a focus for policymakers and columnists trying to understand the rise of populist politics. In 2016, Clacton voted by almost 70 percent in favour of leaving the European Union.
Farage told me that Clacton was “the end of the road” but also a place where people “feel very, very English, really identify with being English, and obviously there is some mourning for the glory days of the coast.” .
In 2019, Giles Watling, a Conservative, was elected with 72 percent of the vote. In normal times, most of it’s 25,000 would be nearly impregnable. But these are not normal times for conservatives. And in the 2019 election, Farage’s Brexit Party did not stand here.
Watling did not respond to interview requests, but Chris Griffiths, a Conservative campaigner, admitted that Farage had “brightened up what was likely to be a very drab campaign”.
Maurice Alexander, another Conservative activist whose parents came to Britain from Belgium at the time of the Second World War, was less positive about Farage. “I am scared of him,” he said.
Immigration featured prominently in Mr Farage’s speech in Clacton, as in most of his speeches. “Our quality of life has diminished for each and every one of us as a result of this population explosion,” he thundered, adding: “The time has come to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’”
‘The consequences of what you say have results’
That same day, Labor Party candidate Jovan Owusu-Nepaul was knocking on doors.
“There are a lot of anti-Farage, there are a lot of pro-Farage,” said Owusu-Nepaul, 27, who was born in Birmingham and is of Ghanaian and Jamaican descent. He said the reception from voters had been largely positive, but that he had also sometimes fallen victim to the “dog whistles that Farage has used quite effectively”. That same day they had told him: “Go home, we don’t want you here, immigrants out,” he recalled.
“I think Farage’s arrival has increased the level of tension,” he added. “The consequences of what he says have results, and they have results for people like me, they have results for people like my friends, they have results for people who I don’t even know exist in this country, but who will be a little tormented. because of the type of rhetoric she adopts.”
Mr Farage has criticized a conversation on social media from 2019 in which an American student posted: “Starting in 2020, I will continue to voice my opinion on addressing racism and the fact that I drink white men’s tears regularly.” Owusu-Nepaul responded to the comment with: “My favorite drink.”
Owusu-Nepaul said his comment was a joke, taken out of context.
On the morning of his rally, Farage visited a veterans’ breakfast club in Clacton, where he enjoyed a fry-up of bacon, fried bread, black pudding and baked beans. “She’s listening to the veterans, he knows what we want,” said David Bye, who served in the Navy and organizes the club.
Other fans include Lynn Tuckwell, a retired beautician who attended a later reunion. A Brexit voter, she said she was disappointed with the results, but did not blame Farage. “It wasn’t Nigel’s fault, the Conservatives didn’t get Brexit done. “Nigel got us Brexit and came out of retirement to get us out of this mess.”
At home, Farage inspires both disgust and admiration. After saying that the expansion of the European Union and NATO had caused the war in UkraineHe was harshly criticized across the political spectrum.
Reform candidates have crossed other lines, with one saying Britain should have remained Neutral in the fight against the Nazis.and another using antisemitic tropes and claiming that Jewish groups were “agitating for the mass importation of Muslims into England”.
It is unclear what kind of lawmaker Farage might be. In A February interview with the London TimesWhen he was still considering whether to stand for Parliament, he mused: “Do I want to spend every Friday for the next five years in Clacton?”
Farage said that was not an insult to the city but a rhetorical question about a return to frontline politics. “I was saying that’s the decision, a very important decision, and I’ve decided ‘Yes.'”
Carswell, now executive director of the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, believes Farage will likely win Clacton, but urged him to focus on a granular campaign.
“You don’t need to get 1,000 people in a public hall,” Carswell said, speaking by phone from the United States, adding: “You need to persuade people who didn’t attend your launch event, persuade people who didn’t. They continue on Facebook and social networks.”
About two miles from Clacton-on-Sea lies the village of Jaywick, once one of the most deprived areas of Britain and part of the area Farage seeks to represent. Terry Haggis, 66, who lives there, remembers the best vacation days of his youth. “I feel disappointed, this is a holiday city, when I was young it was very lively. “Not enough money has been injected.”
Undecided about how to vote, he is leaning towards the Conservative Party because he fears that voting for reform could benefit Labour. His other concern is that Clacton could help Mr Farage more than the other way around.
“My question is, will he use it to advance his political career?” he said. “Is this a backdoor way to get in and do what he wants to do?”