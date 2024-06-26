Nigel Farage, Trump ally and Brexit supporter, once again revolutionizes British politics

The crowd of 800 cheered as pyrotechnics lit up the stage of the theatre in Clacton-on-Sea, a faded English seaside town, and the lyrics of an Eminem song blared: “Guess who’s back, back again?”

The answer is Nigel Farage, a supporter of former President Donald J. Trump, a Brexit activist and Britain’s best-known political disruptor, who leads an insurgent new party that criticizes immigration and promises to disrupt Britain’s impending general election. Farage, who has never before been elected to the British Parliament, is running to represent the Clacton area and opinion polls suggest he has a strong chance of winning.

“The establishment is terrified, the conservatives are terrified,” Farage declared cheerfully, referring to the ruling party, which is trailing far behind in opinion polls ahead of the July 4 election. Britain was “a broken nation,” she added in a speech in which he attacked targets ranging from asylum seekers to the BBC.

Farage, 60, a polarizing figure, a pugilist and a highly skilled communicator, helped the Conservatives to a landslide victory in the last general election by failing to field candidates from his Brexit Party in certain key areas.