New Mexico tourist killed by elephant in Zambia

A tourist from New Mexico died in Zambia when an elephant attacked her, according to the police commissioner who investigated the incident. She is the second tourist to be fatally attacked by an elephant in the southern African country this year.
The woman who was killed, Juliana G. Letourneau, 64, of Albuquerque, had just visited Victoria Falls, a 350-foot waterfall that straddles the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, and was headed back to her hotel on Wednesday when the group she was traveling with a herd of elephants on the road.
She and others got out of their vehicle to watch the animals, Auxensio Daka, police commissioner for Zambia’s southern province, said in a telephone interview Saturday.
“They stopped to watch the elephants and, unfortunately, one of them charged at them while they were there watching,” Daka said.
Daka said Letourneau was taken to a clinic in Mosi-oa-Tunya National Park, near Livingstone, Zambia, where she was pronounced dead on arrival. Her injuries included deep wounds to her right shoulder blade and forehead, a broken left ankle and a slightly depressed chest, according to a police statement.
No other injuries were reported from the encounter with the elephant.
Letourneau’s brother said Saturday he had no details about the incident and declined to be interviewed. He could not be located other relatives.
Last March, a 79-year-old American woman was on safari in Kafue National Park, in a central region of western Zambia, when an elephant attacked the tour group’s vehicle. according to media reports.
However, according to experts, human deaths are rare in encounters with elephants.
“This is truly a freak accident,” Nikhil Advani, senior director of the World Wildlife Fund, a nonprofit that works on conservation and environmental protection efforts, said of the two incidents that occurred so close together. “It’s probably just kind of a conjunction of unfortunate circumstances that led to this.”
The U.S. State Department said in a statement Friday that millions of Americans travel to wildlife areas each year and that it is rare for elephants and other wildlife to attack visitors in Zambia.
Letourneau’s death was first reported by the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation, a government-controlled media outlet, which said encounters with humans and wildlife in Livingstone, the town where the incident occurred, were increasing in amid the country’s crisis. The worst drought in four decades..
Climate conditions are worsening food insecurity in Zambia, which has one of the highest malnutrition rates in sub-Saharan Africa, and pushing wildlife into human habitats in search of food and water, according to the report.
Tourism to protected wildlife areas, which cover approximately a third of Zambia, and to the many lush lakes, rivers and valleys. contributes an important part of the national economy.
Joyce Poole, co-founder and co-director of ElephantVoices, a nonprofit that researches elephant behavior, said keeping distance from elephants is the best way for tourists to stay safe. She added that sometimes there can be a “culture of aggression” stemming from a region’s history with elephants, such as in Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique, which experienced decades of war and poaching in the 20th century.
“Elephants responded in a certain way to the vehicles,” Dr Poole said of her research findings in Gorongosa. “This behavior was then observed by younger elephants, imitated by younger elephants and, in a sense, passed down from generation to generation.” There have been multiple poaching crises in Zambia, she noted.
Dr. Poole said finding “a reputable company and drivers who aren’t just rushing to get the best photo” is a good way for visitors to ensure safety.
Visitors to wilderness areas should also be careful and admire the animals from afar, experts say.
“As with all wild animals, if you keep a safe distance from them, they do not seek to bother you or interact with you,” Dr. Advani said.