New Mexico tourist killed by elephant in Zambia

A tourist from New Mexico died in Zambia when an elephant attacked her, according to the police commissioner who investigated the incident. She is the second tourist to be fatally attacked by an elephant in the southern African country this year.

The woman who was killed, Juliana G. Letourneau, 64, of Albuquerque, had just visited Victoria Falls, a 350-foot waterfall that straddles the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe, and was headed back to her hotel on Wednesday when the group she was traveling with a herd of elephants on the road.

She and others got out of their vehicle to watch the animals, Auxensio Daka, police commissioner for Zambia’s southern province, said in a telephone interview Saturday.

“They stopped to watch the elephants and, unfortunately, one of them charged at them while they were there watching,” Daka said.