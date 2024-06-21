New drug provides full protection against HIV in trial with young African women

Generic manufacturers can take years to prepare to produce a drug, and they need to have an idea of ​​the potential market to commit to investing in production. Meanwhile, Gilead will try to ship “sufficient volumes” of lenacaprivir to low-income countries as soon as it gets regulatory approval, he said.

Lenacaprivir and the two pills studied are known as pre-exposure prophylaxis or PrEP medications. Another effective injectable PrEP drug is available in some African countries, but its rollout has been hit by access issues. Long-acting cabotegravir, which is given as an injection every two months, also showed excellent results in clinical trials in Africa. It is manufactured by ViiV Healthcare, which is majority owned by pharmaceutical giant GSK; The company is charging $180 per patient per year for cabotegravir in developing countries, a price out of reach for most people and health systems in Africa.

South Africa’s current budget for oral PrEP is approximately $40 per patient per year.

Facing criticism from activists over pricing, ViiV granted a license to the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed agency that tries to make medical technologies more accessible, and which subsequently contracted three generic makers. But none are expected to have a product available before 2027.

“Gilead has to have an access plan that is bold – not for countries to decide who gets it because they can’t afford to give it to everyone – or else this amazing clinical trial won’t translate into any impact on the world.” HIV,” said Carmen. Pérez Casas, who works on access to technologies to combat the virus at the global health initiative Unitaid.

The Purpose 1 trial is unusual in the young age of the participants, who were between 16 and 25 years old, and in the fact that it enrolled pregnant and lactating women and kept the women in the trial if they became pregnant. While pharmaceutical companies have historically been reluctant to test drugs on those groups, Mworeko said community participants insisted this trial should include those most at risk of new infection, namely sexually active teenage girls.

Lenacaprivir is also the first HIV prevention drug whose trial results are available for women before men; most are tested on gay men in industrialized countries before trials reach African women, who have long been the most vulnerable population.