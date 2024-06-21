Netanyahu’s growing rift with Israel’s military raises questions about future of Gaza war

But the most important concern for the Israeli military, analysts said, is ensuring that hard-won tactical gains against Hamas, which had ruled Gaza since 2007, are not wasted. For that, Admiral Hagari said, there had to be an alternative to Hamas in Gaza.

For now, Netanyahu has tried to avoid making a decision on how to govern the enclave once the fighting stops. The United States and other allies have said the Palestinian Authority, which oversees parts of the occupied West Bank, should ultimately take charge of Gaza, while far-right coalition partners on whom Netanyahu’s political survival depends support the government. permanent Israeli in Gaza.

As a result, shaken by competing pressures, Netanyahu has largely said no. He has ruled out both a Palestinian Authority administration and new Israeli settlements in Gaza, and has vowed to continue the attack until Hamas is destroyed. He has said little about who will ultimately take responsibility for the enclave’s 2.2 million residents.

General Shamni said Admiral Hagari’s comments appeared aimed at pressuring Netanyahu to take a position. “You have to decide, tell us what you want,” General Shamni said. “You don’t want the Palestinian Authority, that’s fine. Tell us what you want instead. A military administration? “They don’t even say much.”

“The government as a whole has no position,” he added.

Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defense minister, said last month that Netanyahu’s inability to make a clear decision was leading Israel inexorably toward two unattractive outcomes: either an Israeli military regime in Gaza or Hamas eventually returning to power.

“We will pay in blood and many victims, to no purpose, other than a high economic price,” Gallant said in a televised speech.

Meanwhile, Palestinians in Gaza face growing lawlessness. There is no police to enforce law and order, and public services such as garbage collection barely exist. In southern Gaza, thousands of tons of humanitarian aid have been stranded on the Gaza side of the main Israeli border crossing because aid groups say it is too dangerous to distribute the goods.

Israeli military leaders are increasingly concerned that they may be asked to shoulder that burden, said Amir Avivi, a retired Israeli brigadier general who chairs a hardline forum of former security officials. “That’s the last thing they want,” General Avivi said, although he personally supports long-term Israeli control there.

Some believe the war’s objectives have been achieved to the extent possible and are eager to end the campaign in Gaza and turn their attention to rising tensions with Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group, Gen. Avivi said.