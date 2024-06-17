Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet after two key members resign

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved his war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, after the departure of two senior members sparked demands from far-right politicians for representation in the influential group.

The two members, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, resigned from Netanyahu’s small war cabinet last week amid disagreements over the direction of the war in Gaza. The men, both former military chiefs, had been seen as voices of moderation in the body, which was formed in October after the Hamas-led attack on Israel and made many decisions on the conflict.

The Israeli official suggested that Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the body, which was communicated to ministers at a broader cabinet meeting on Sunday, was largely symbolic given that Gantz and Eisenkot had already resigned.

Since his departure, discussions about the war have been driven by Netanyahu along with his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and close advisers, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. .