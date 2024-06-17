Netanyahu dissolves war cabinet after two key members resign

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has dissolved his war cabinet, an Israeli official said on Monday, after the departure of two senior members sparked demands from far-right politicians for representation in the influential group.
The two members, Benny Gantz and Gadi Eisenkot, resigned from Netanyahu’s small war cabinet last week amid disagreements over the direction of the war in Gaza. The men, both former military chiefs, had been seen as voices of moderation in the body, which was formed in October after the Hamas-led attack on Israel and made many decisions on the conflict.
The Israeli official suggested that Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the body, which was communicated to ministers at a broader cabinet meeting on Sunday, was largely symbolic given that Gantz and Eisenkot had already resigned.
Since his departure, discussions about the war have been driven by Netanyahu along with his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and close advisers, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. .
The dissolution of the war cabinet formalizes that process. It may also defuse calls from Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners who might have hoped to fill Gantz and Eisenkot’s shoes.
According to Eisenkot, the influence of one of those far-right leaders, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security, had long been present in the war cabinet’s discussions. After Gantz resigned, Ben-Gvir immediately demanded to join the group, writing in X that it was “time to make brave decisions, achieve true deterrence and provide true security to the residents of the south, the north and all of Israel.”
Israeli media reported Monday that Netanyahu’s decision to dissolve the war cabinet was a direct response to that demand.
For now, major decisions about the war in Gaza – such as whether to agree a ceasefire with Hamas – will continue to rest with a separate, larger security cabinet. That group includes Ben-Gvir and another far-right member, Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister. Both have strongly argued that Israel’s military offensive in Gaza must continue until Hamas is destroyed.
The smaller war cabinet was tasked with overseeing the fighting in Gaza. Having members like Gantz and Eisenkot, former military chiefs of staff of the centrist opposition to Netanyahu’s government, lent an aura of consensus and legitimacy internationally as Israel became increasingly isolated over its handling of the war.
“Netanyahu was listening from very serious perspectives,” said Mitchell Barak, an Israeli pollster and analyst who worked as an aide to Netanyahu in the 1990s, citing the military careers of Gantz and Eisenkot. “He Now he has lost it. What he has now is more of an echo chamber.”
Israeli media reported that Netanyahu is now expected to rely on advisers such as Ron Dermer, a seasoned confidant of the prime minister and former ambassador to the United States who served as a non-voting member of the war cabinet.
But it’s important to remember that Netanyahu was always in the driver’s seat, Barak added.
The dissolution of the war cabinet “centralizes its power and solidifies it and makes any mutiny much more difficult,” he said.