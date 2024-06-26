NATO, at Washington Summit, will offer Ukraine a “bridge” to membership

NATO will offer Ukraine a new headquarters to manage its military assistance at its upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, officials said, a guarantee of the alliance’s long-term commitment to the security of the country that has been billed as a “bridge” towards kyiv’s eventual membership. .

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, along with some Central European nations, had fervently hoped that NATO would offer his country membership negotiations. at the summit, which will be held from July 9 to 11.

Instead, the alliance will announce that it has agreed to establish a mission in Germany to coordinate long-term aid of all kinds to Ukraine, U.S. and NATO officials said. The move is intended to send a strong signal of allied commitment to both kyiv and Moscow, which hopes the West will tire of supporting the war.

Because the mission will be under the auspices of NATO, it is designed to work even if Donald J. Trump, a harsh critic of the alliance and aid to Ukraine, wins the US presidency in November.