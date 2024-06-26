NATO, at Washington Summit, will offer Ukraine a “bridge” to membership

NATO will offer Ukraine a new headquarters to manage its military assistance at its upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, officials said, a guarantee of the alliance’s long-term commitment to the security of the country that has been billed as a “bridge” towards kyiv’s eventual membership. .
President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, along with some Central European nations, had fervently hoped that NATO would offer his country membership negotiations. at the summit, which will be held from July 9 to 11.
Instead, the alliance will announce that it has agreed to establish a mission in Germany to coordinate long-term aid of all kinds to Ukraine, U.S. and NATO officials said. The move is intended to send a strong signal of allied commitment to both kyiv and Moscow, which hopes the West will tire of supporting the war.
Because the mission will be under the auspices of NATO, it is designed to work even if Donald J. Trump, a harsh critic of the alliance and aid to Ukraine, wins the US presidency in November.
The Biden administration and NATO officials came up with the idea as a way to give kyiv something solid at the summit, even as they argue the time is not right for Ukraine to join.
It is not just that the country is still at war, which could make NATO an active participant in the fight. President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have said Ukraine must make major reforms to reduce corruption and improve its democracy and rule of law.
The hope is that the mission and the commitment it represents will satisfy Zelensky and lead to a calmer summit than the previous one, a year ago in Vilnius, Lithuania, where he made clear his displeasure when Ukraine was not offered a firm timetable for negotiations. of membership.
The new mission will bring together under one umbrella the activities of the current “capabilities coalition” of countries that provide various aspects of military assistance to Ukraine, such as air defenses, artillery, F-16 fighter jets, weapons and training.
It will also coordinate the training of Ukrainian military personnel in allied countries and the long-term bilateral security agreements that different countries have signed with Ukraine, according to U.S. and NATO officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the plan were not available. they know each other. It hasn’t been announced yet.
But all NATO countries agree to the establishment of the mission, officials said, and it will be announced at the summit meeting.
Aid had already been granted to Ukraine previously. Most operations will be carried out on a country-by-country basis, with little concern for their effectiveness or kyiv’s most urgent needs. Concentrating essential elements of aid and training under one command is intended to streamline the flow and make it more coherent, officials briefed on the plan said.
The mission, called NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine, or NSATU, will work to reduce duplications and complications of the various types of weaponry sent to Ukraine.
One example, according to U.S. and NATO officials, is the recent French offer to donate an unspecified number of Mirage fighter jets, when Ukraine is already struggling to train its pilots and get F-16s into the air. The Mirage, an equally sophisticated aircraft, requires different training, parts and maintenance that can test Ukrainian capabilities.
The mission will be based at a U.S. military installation in Wiesbaden, Germany, and will be headed by a three-star general (likely an American) who will report directly to the top U.S. and NATO general in Europe, Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli.
Placing the mission under General Cavoli’s NATO hat will protect it from any political changes in Washington, said Ivo Daalder, a former US ambassador to NATO who has been briefed on the plan.
The new mission will also incorporate an existing U.S. group stationed in Wiesbaden to handle weapons shipments and personnel training.
And it will operate in parallel with the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which is under American leadership and coordinates arms deliveries from some 50 countries to Ukraine, far beyond NATO’s 32 member states. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, who created the contact group, insisted that it remain under the American presidency for now, the officials said.
The group will not officially be called a “mission” because of objections from Germany, which wanted to avoid the implication that it and NATO were at war with Russia, Daalder said, even though Russia already views its invasion of Ukraine as a war. of “self-defense” against a hostile and constantly expanding NATO.
“It is an effort to protect themselves from Trump and a deliberate effort to bring Ukraine and NATO closer together to support Ukraine today and in the future,” Daalder said.
The Biden administration has not commented publicly on the details of the plan. But Jake Sullivan, the U.S. national security adviser, said the summit would show that allies are taking “concrete steps” to bring Ukraine closer and ensure it has a “bridge to eventual membership.” At last year’s NATO summit, the alliance also refused to offer Ukraine a fixed timeline and clear path to membership or allow membership negotiations to begin. Zelensky was displeased, but the alliance’s overall position will not change at this summit.
NATO’s unwillingness to begin accession negotiations with Ukraine or establish a fixed timetable for doing so contrasts with the European Union, which on Tuesday open accession negotiations with both Ukraine and Moldova.
Those negotiations are expected to last several years, but they mark an important and symbolic moment for both countries: Ukraine, which is suffering a Russian invasion, and Moldova, which fears it will be next.
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO’s outgoing secretary general, spoke vaguely of the plan for the new mission after a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers on June 14. he told a At a press conference, he would announce himself at the Washington summit and “put our support for Ukraine on a firmer footing for years to come.”
Calling the new mission “a key outcome of the summit” and another step “on Ukraine’s path to NATO membership,” he emphasized that “these efforts do not make NATO a party to the conflict, but they will improve our “I support Ukraine to defend its right to self-defense.”