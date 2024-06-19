Nancy Pelosi meets with the Dalai Lama, despite criticism from China

A high-level delegation from the US Congress, including the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, met this Wednesday with the Dalai Lama in his Indian home, a visit that was condemned in advance by the Government of China, which considers a separatist to the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader.
The delegation, led by Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, arrived Tuesday in the Himalayan city of Dharamsala, where the Dalai Lama has lived since the 1960s. The delegation visited the offices of the Dalai Lama. Tibetan government in exile, which promotes the autonomy of Tibet within China.
The trip comes days after Congress passed a bill with bipartisan support calling on China to begin a dialogue with Tibetan leaders to find a solution to the long-running conflict.
China’s criticism of the visit was immediate and not surprising. Its leaders consider the government in exile illegal and consider any support for the cause of the autonomy of Tibet, which they call Xizang, an interference in Chinese internal affairs.
“We urge the US side to fully recognize the anti-China separatist nature of the Dalai group, honor the commitments the US has made to China on issues related to Xizang, and stop sending wrong signals to the world,” the Chinese Embassy said in NY. Delhi said in a statement on Tuesday night.
American officials have met often with the 88-year-old Dalai Lama. However, Pelosi’s presence in the delegation brought reminders of her 2022 trip to Taiwan, the autonomous island that China claims as its territory, when she was still speaker of the House.
That controversial visit, which raised fears within the Biden administration that an already frosty relationship with Beijing would further deteriorate, prompted a strong response from China, including trade restrictions on Taiwan and military exercises near the island.
The visit to India also comes as Washington and New Delhi deepen their relationship, motivated in part by the perception of a shared Chinese threat. Jake Sullivan, President Biden’s national security adviser, is in New Delhi this week holding multiple rounds of talks with Indian officials on expanding defense and technological cooperation.
Those extensive discussions, which took place weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi won a third term, indicate the extent to which Washington prioritizes the relationship with India, with US officials increasingly talking about New Delhi as a counterweight to Beijing. .
Tenzin Lekshay, spokesman for the Central Tibetan Administration, the government-in-exile, said the situation in Tibet should not be seen through “the lens of the growing rivalry between the United States and China” but as a reminder of what the Tibetan lifestyle “faces an existential threat” as China assimilates the region.
“We hope that the leaders of the free world will champion the cause of Tibet, placing special emphasis on the Chinese leadership to re-establish dialogue to resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict,” Lekshay said.