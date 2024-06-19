Nancy Pelosi meets with the Dalai Lama, despite criticism from China

A high-level delegation from the US Congress, including the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, met this Wednesday with the Dalai Lama in his Indian home, a visit that was condemned in advance by the Government of China, which considers a separatist to the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader.

The delegation, led by Michael McCaul, Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, arrived Tuesday in the Himalayan city of Dharamsala, where the Dalai Lama has lived since the 1960s. The delegation visited the offices of the Dalai Lama. Tibetan government in exile, which promotes the autonomy of Tibet within China.

The trip comes days after Congress passed a bill with bipartisan support calling on China to begin a dialogue with Tibetan leaders to find a solution to the long-running conflict.

China’s criticism of the visit was immediate and not surprising. Its leaders consider the government in exile illegal and consider any support for the cause of the autonomy of Tibet, which they call Xizang, an interference in Chinese internal affairs.