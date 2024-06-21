Na Kyung Taek’s photos exposed bloody repression. Her identity was a secret.

It is an iconic image, a black and white photo of a blood-spattered student being beaten by a parachute doctor. It was the first photograph to break through the military cordon around Gwangju, South Korea, in 1980, exposing the brutal repression of what would become known as the Gwangju democratization movement.
But for years, the identity of the photographer, a modest man named Na Kyung Taek — remained a secret.
Na dared not take credit for the photo and other disturbing images from Gwangju for fear of the military junta and its leader, Chun Doo-hwan, whose crackdown there left hundreds dead or missing in the darkest chapter of the long struggle. of South Korea against the dictatorship. . Chun’s rule ended in 1988 and many in South Korea now support a constitutional review sanctify Gwangju’s role in the country’s democratization. Still, most have never heard of Mr. Na.
Na, 75, seemed indifferent to the lack of recognition during an interview in Gwangju, where he was a photojournalist for four decades until his retirement in 2007. But he was still haunted by what he saw that fateful spring.
“South Korean democracy began in Gwangju,” he said. “I just did what little I could for its citizens.”
Mr. Na was born in Naju, near Gwangju, in 1949, the only son of a farming family with five older sisters. He joined Jeonnam Maeil, one of Gwangju’s two daily newspapers, in 1967 after high school.
When then-President Park Chung-hee visited the region in the midst of a drought and rain, the two newspapers published identical front-page headlines praising the military strongman as a “rainmaker.” The editor of Mr. Na’s newspaper boasted that his headline was bigger than his rival’s.
“Our newspaper had three photographers but two cameras,” Na remembers. “When one of us walked in, another took the camera and walked out.”
When Park’s 18-year rule ended with his assassination in late 1979, Chun, another army general, took power. The following May, Mr. Chun banned all political activities, closed schools and arrested dissidents. When the people of Gwangju demonstrated against martial law, he sent tanks and paratroopers.
Mr. Na was attending a Sunday mass in a suburb on May 18 when people in Gwangju reported a commotion. It was the start of a 10-day uprising during which soldiers shot at protesters and citizens responded with stones and rifles stolen from police stations.
Mr. Na found the city center so filled with tear gas that he was unable to take any photographs; He didn’t have a gas mask. The next day, he saw a radio station’s car on fire. Under martial law censorship, local media vilified protesters as “violent mobs” but failed to report on military brutality. Later, angry citizens also set fire to two television stations.
“I was as afraid of the protesters as I was of the soldiers,” Na said. “When they saw a journalist, there was murder in their eyes.”
Mr. Na hid on the fifth floor of a building and took photographs of what was happening on the street: a civilian forced to kneel before armed soldiers, a man and a woman with blood running down their heads as they were dragged away by paratroopers, and the student beaten by a paratrooper wearing a red cross doctor’s bracelet.
Mr. Na ran to get his evening newspaper, only to discover that it could not publish anything about the crackdown. When journalists wrote a newsletter, editors confiscated and destroyed their typography.
“We saw citizens dragged like dogs and slaughtered, but we could not write a single line about them,” the journalist said. joint resignation letter.
Mr. Na and a sympathetic editor decided to release his photographs to foreign media.
Tony Chung, a photographer for the US news agency UPI, was in Seoul when two journalists from Gwangju sidled up to him. They carried two envelopes, one for Chung and another for The Associated Press in Seoul. Each envelope contained photographs taken by Mr. Na and Shin Bok-jin, a photographer for Gwangju’s other newspaper, Jeonnam Ilbo.
There were sketchy reports of “riots” in Gwangju, Mr. Chung, who is retired and lives south of Seoul, said by phone. But the photographs contradicted the government by bearing witness to military atrocities.
Mr. Chung did not know who took the photographs and did not ask. The photographers’ identities had to be protected for their safety, he said.
The first of several photographs that Mr. Chung transmitted abroad was that of the doctor wielding a club. The government’s information minister accused him of spreading a “fake” photograph, and an intelligence agent warned Chung to watch his back at night. Mr. Chung was not intimidated and years later, in 1987, his photo The image of a student killed in an anti-government protest, taken by Reuters, helped push South Korea’s democratization to a climax.
“Those photos from Gwangju told the truth and forced foreign journalists to rush there,” said Chung, 84.
In 1980, although his newspaper had closed, Mr. Na continued taking photographs until more journalists, including Mr. Chung, arrived in Gwangju. Together they captured the city in indelible images. Citizens gathered around people killed by soldiers. The burning of “Chun Doo-hwan the murderer” in effigy. Control of jeeps and military trucks. Paratroopers advancing with armored vehicles and surrounding and beating cowering students in the street. The protesters lie dead in blood. Mothers crying over rows of coffins.
Na spent his nights hiding inside a bullet-scarred building, hungry and afraid of army snipers. Protesters once grabbed him by the neck and asked him “what kind of reporter he was, without publishing what he saw.”
“I didn’t know how to make them understand that I wanted to leave a record with my camera, even though I couldn’t publish my photos,” he said.
Today, photographs of Mr. Na and Mr. Shin, the other newspaper’s photographer, who died in 2010, remain virtually the only images that capture the early days of the unrest, said Jang Je Geun, editor of three Gwangju books. photos.
The uprising ended on May 27, when paratroopers stormed City Hall, where protesters, including high school students, made their last stand with a rifle and a few bullets each. When the attack began early in the morning, a student named Park Young-soon appealed through ceiling speakers: “Citizens of Gwangju, please do not forget us.”
According to the official count, nearly 200 people were killed in Gwangju, including about 20 soldiers, half of them by friendly fire. Civic groups have suggested the number of victims was much higher.
Mr. Na’s newspaper reopened six days after the bloodbath ended, but he was still unable to mention the events. When the newspaper published a poem describing a city “abandoned by God and the birds,” most of it was written up by the censors. Mr. Na and other journalists visited the graves of the victims and He put flowers as a sign of apology.
Mr. Na hid his negatives in the ceiling of his apartment because the military was looking for the source of the photograph of the paratrooper wielding a baton. When officers visited his home demanding copies of all of his photographs, Mr. Na kept the most sensitive ones hidden.
Gwangju inspired a wave of protests across South Korea, forcing the government to accept democratic reforms in the late 1980s. The photographs Mr. Na hid were eventually displayed in public exhibits and used as evidence when Parliament investigated military repression. But it was not until 1990, when the Catholic Church honored him for his bravery, that Mr. Na was identified as his source.
In 2011, an archive on the Gwangju uprising was released, including 2,000 photographs of Mr. Na. signed up in UNESCO’s “Memory of the World” program, whose objective is to preserve important documentary heritage throughout the world.
Married with three grown daughters, Mr. Na worked at a senior health center for several years after leaving journalism. But he never gets rid of the pain of Gwangju.
Today, old military disinformation – that the Gwangju “riots” were instigated by “hooligans” and “communist elements” – is still amplified online by right-wing extremists. Mr. Na spends his retirement giving lectures and attending photo exhibitions to help set the record straight.
Looking back, Mr. Na has some regrets.
On the fourth day of the uprising, he found himself among paratroopers and with their cameras hidden under their shirts. He heard a captain repeat an order that came over the radio to shoot into the crowd. Mr. Na fled for his life and no one took photographs of the mass shooting.
“I should have gotten my camera out,” he said, “although if I had, I probably wouldn’t be here.”