Na Kyung Taek’s photos exposed bloody repression. Her identity was a secret.

It is an iconic image, a black and white photo of a blood-spattered student being beaten by a parachute doctor. It was the first photograph to break through the military cordon around Gwangju, South Korea, in 1980, exposing the brutal repression of what would become known as the Gwangju democratization movement.

But for years, the identity of the photographer, a modest man named Na Kyung Taek — remained a secret.

Na dared not take credit for the photo and other disturbing images from Gwangju for fear of the military junta and its leader, Chun Doo-hwan, whose crackdown there left hundreds dead or missing in the darkest chapter of the long struggle. of South Korea against the dictatorship. . Chun’s rule ended in 1988 and many in South Korea now support a constitutional review sanctify Gwangju’s role in the country’s democratization. Still, most have never heard of Mr. Na.

Na, 75, seemed indifferent to the lack of recognition during an interview in Gwangju, where he was a photojournalist for four decades until his retirement in 2007. But he was still haunted by what he saw that fateful spring.