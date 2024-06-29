Motorcycles and chaos in eastern Ukraine

First they appeared as a cloud of dust on the horizon. A few seconds later, motorcycles carrying Russian soldiers appeared at full speed, zigzagging across a field, raising dust and attempting a noisy and dangerous race towards a Ukrainian trench.
“They moved fast, they spread out and they strayed,” said Lt. Mykhailo Hubitsky, describing the Russian motorcycle assault he witnessed. It’s a type of attack that has been proliferating along the front line this spring, adding a new, savage element to the already violent and chaotic fighting.
Russian soldiers riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs and dune buggies now account for about half of all attacks in some areas of the front, soldiers and commanders say, as Moscow’s forces try to use speed to cross exposed open spaces where their heavy armored vehicles are easy targets.
These unconventional vehicles have appeared with such frequency that some Ukrainian trenches now overlook scrapyards of abandoned and blown-up off-road vehicles, videos taken by reconnaissance drones show.
The new tactic is the latest Russian adaptation to a heavily mined and continuously guarded battlefield, as Moscow’s forces work to achieve small tactical gains, often just a few hundred meters.
The furthest Russian advance in the region is 24 kilometers from their starting point.
“We are fighting a war every meter,” said Captain Yaroslav, artillery commander of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, which earlier this week was firing rockets into Russian lines. He only provided his name for security reasons.
However, Russia remains the army on the offensive. Over time, its advances have accumulated and the Russian military is now close to supply lines and strategically important cities in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
Since the capture of the city of Bakhmut in May 2023, a Russian offensive westward has advanced about five kilometers in more than a year. It is now stuck in a water canal near the town of Chasiv Yar.
But now the Russians are threatening to outflank Ukrainian positions there, while also closing in on a key Ukrainian supply line, the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway.
The risk to this supply route adds new urgency to the fighting on this section of the front. If the Russians take control of that route, or even threaten it, they would slow the flow of food, weapons and ammunition that the Ukrainian army needs to fight in the Donbass. On Monday, two Russian missiles nearly hit a key highway bridge. The attack left the bridge intact, but caused deaths and injuries, according to regional authorities.
Beyond that, the Russian advance also threatens two Ukrainian-controlled cities, Toretsk and New York, the latter a small point on the Ukrainian plains that took that name in the 19th century. If these cities fall, Russia would be prepared to advance on the largest remaining Ukrainian cities in the region: Kostyantynivka, Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk.
This month, authorities stepped up evacuations of civilians from Toretsk and New York, moving the few remaining residents into vans amid intense shelling.
Inside the partially surrounded cities, Russian artillery shelling echoes through mostly deserted streets. Plums of gray smoke rise from the blows. Along almost every block in New York there is a small brick house with its roof torn apart by an artillery shell. In Donbas, every city Russia has captured since its full-scale invasion in 2022 has been bombed into ruins.
Evacuations are carried out hastily, and residents have just minutes to load a bag or two into vans and parts of the homes they have occupied all their lives.
“Boom, boom, boom,” is how one evacuee, Alina Olyak, 69, a retired nurse, described conditions in the town of Toretsk over the past week as the Russian military made gradual advances into the camps.
“I say goodbye to my beautiful city,” Ms. Olyak said. The Russian army is now one and a half kilometers from the city center. The van that evacuated Ms. Olyak on Monday was destroyed on Tuesday by a hail of shrapnel from a Russian rocket, injuring one of the volunteers who had been carrying out the evacuations.
As its military advances, Russia has experimented with multiple strategies for crossing exposed fields. The latest is a motorcycle assault.
With reconnaissance drones omnipresent in the skies over Donbas, the armoured vehicles of both armies are easy targets. Faster-moving motorcycles and buggies are harder to hit with artillery. The downside is that they offer no protection to Russian soldiers, who are exposed to a hail of machine-gun fire as they approach the trenches.
Sometimes, the bikers manage to get through if Russian artillery shelling prevents Ukrainian soldiers from poking their heads above the trench. The tactic solves, albeit at great risk, a key tactical challenge of the war in Ukraine for both sides: how to cross an open, mined field while being watched by drones and under artillery fire.
If they manage to cross a field, the cyclists put their bikes aside, enter the Ukrainian trench and engage in hand-to-hand combat on foot.
“They jump out and start shooting,” said a Ukrainian sergeant, Sapsan, of the 47th Mechanized Brigade, who asked to be identified only by a nickname, in accordance with his unit’s security protocols. “These buggies and motorcycles are fast and fly right into our tree lines.”
Like the wave of infantry assaults Russia used to capture Bakhmut last year, the motorcycle assaults cause huge casualties, Ukrainian soldiers say. These attacks have not replaced the Russian military’s use of its overwhelming advantage in the number of artillery pieces and ammunition to advance. It is an additional tactic.
The use of cheap, disposable dirt bikes and buggies is helping to preserve Russian armored vehicles as the Russian military draws on stockpiles of outdated tanks dating back to the Cold War.
The new motorcycle tactics are executed in conjunction with another atypical form of attack that requires an opposing strategy of going bulky and slow. The Russians weld sheet metal armor to the tanks to protect them from exploding drones, creating square, house-sized structures known as turtle tanks. The gigantic, heavy vehicles creak and crawl over the fields, and have become another strange sight appearing on the battlefields of Donbas.
In the fields, motorcyclists have good visibility and can swerve to avoid mines that armored vehicle operators might not see, Ukrainian soldiers said. Or they travel in tracks left by armored vehicles in previous assaults, knowing these routes will be clear of mines.
But the horsemen have no protection from the artillery shrapnel exploding around them, and once they approach the Ukrainian trenches they are exposed to a barrage of machine gun fire.
“I don’t know how they find people willing to do this,” said Volodymyr, a sergeant who also asked to be identified only by his first name, in accordance with military protocol. “Sometimes none of them make it, sometimes all of them.”
Ukraine also counters motorcycle attacks with explosive quadcopter drones piloted by an operator wearing virtual reality goggles, an improvised weapon that emerged in the war in Ukraine and has reshaped the battlefield with its ability to attack moving armored vehicles.
All of these obstacles can prove fatal, as was the case in the assault witnessed by Lieutenant Hubitsky, when eight or nine motorcyclists attacked the Ukrainian trenches.
Once the horsemen were within range, the Ukrainian soldiers opened fire with machine guns, Lt. Hubitsky said. Dirt bikes that swerved were tough targets, he said. Some were hit, others were not. But in that case, too few Russians survived the journey to form an effective unit to assault the Ukrainian trench. The survivors, who abandoned their bicycles at the edge of the field, were killed in hand-to-hand combat, he said.
But that hasn’t deterred Russian commanders from continuing to employ the tactic. “All the tree lines,” said Sapsan, a sergeant with the 47th Brigade, “are now filled with these cars and motorcycles.”
Oleksandra Mykolyshyn He contributed reporting from the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine.