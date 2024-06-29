Motorcycles and chaos in eastern Ukraine

First they appeared as a cloud of dust on the horizon. A few seconds later, motorcycles carrying Russian soldiers appeared at full speed, zigzagging across a field, raising dust and attempting a noisy and dangerous race towards a Ukrainian trench.

“They moved fast, they spread out and they strayed,” said Lt. Mykhailo Hubitsky, describing the Russian motorcycle assault he witnessed. It’s a type of attack that has been proliferating along the front line this spring, adding a new, savage element to the already violent and chaotic fighting.

Russian soldiers riding motorcycles, dirt bikes, ATVs and dune buggies now account for about half of all attacks in some areas of the front, soldiers and commanders say, as Moscow’s forces try to use speed to cross exposed open spaces where their heavy armored vehicles are easy targets.

These unconventional vehicles have appeared with such frequency that some Ukrainian trenches now overlook scrapyards of abandoned and blown-up off-road vehicles, videos taken by reconnaissance drones show.