More women in Africa are using long-acting contraceptives, changing lives

On a busy day at the Kwapong Health Center in rural Ghana, Beatrice Nyamekye placed contraceptive implants in the arms of half a dozen women and gave eight or nine more a three-month hormone injection to prevent pregnancy. Some looked for condoms or birth control pills, but most wanted something longer lasting.
“What they like the most are the implants and injections,” said Ms Nyamekye, a community health nurse. “It frees them from worry and is private. They don’t even have to discuss it with their husband or her partner.”
The hubbub at Kwapong’s clinic is echoed throughout Ghana and much of sub-Saharan Africa, where women have the lowest rate of contraceptive access in the world: Only 26 percent of women of reproductive age in the region use a modern contraceptive method. — more than just the pace or methods of withdrawal — according to the United Nations Population Fund, known as UNFPA, which works on reproductive and maternal health.
But that’s changing as more women have been able to obtain methods that give them a quick, affordable, and discreet boost of reproductive autonomy. Over the past decade, the number of women in the region using modern contraceptives has almost doubled to 66 million.
“We have made progress and it is growing – we will see large numbers of women gaining access in the near future,” said Esi Asare Prah, who manages the promotion of MSI’s Ghana office, a reproductive health non-profit organization.
Three factors are driving the change. First, more girls and women are being educated: they have more knowledge about contraception, often through social networks that reach even the farthest corners of the region. And they have greater ambitions, in terms of careers and experiences, that will be easier to fulfill if they delay having children.
Second, the range of contraceptive options available has improved, as generic drug manufacturers have brought more affordable hormonal injections and implants to market.
And third, better roads and better planning have made it possible to bring contraceptives to rural areas, like this one, a nine-hour drive from the port of the capital, Accra, where the products were shipped from manufacturers in China and Brazil.
Improving access results in tangible benefits for women. At a bustling MSI clinic in the city of Kumasi, Faustina Saahene, who runs the operation, said women from the country’s large Muslim minority appreciate implants and IUDs for their discretion, allowing them to space out their pregnancies without challenging openly to husbands who want them done. having many children.
It also encourages them for younger, single women, who may be overly optimistic about their current partner’s commitment to supporting a child and may not realize how much a pregnancy could limit their options.
“Your education, your career, even sexual pleasure – having children is disruptive,” Ms. Saahene said before escorting another client to the doors of the exam room.
Across the region, control over access to contraceptives has largely slipped out of the hands of doctors, despite resistance from doctors’ associations concerned about the loss of a reliable income stream. In many countries, community health workers go door-to-door with birth control pills and give Depo-Provera injections on the spot. A self-administered injection is increasingly available at corner stores, where young women can purchase it without the risk of critical questions from a nurse or doctor.
In Ghana, nurses like Nyamekye inform women that they have cheap and discreet options. When she passed a roadside beauty salon not long ago, she chatted with women waiting on a wooden bench to have their hair braided. With just a few questions, she sparked a boisterous conversation: One woman said she thought an implant might make her gain weight (possible, Ms. Nyamekye agreed), and another said she might stop by the clinic for an injection, prompting her braider to tease her about her quick developments with a new boyfriend.
Sub-Saharan Africa has the youngest and fastest growing population in the world; It is expected to almost double, to 2.5 billion people, by 2050.
At the Kwapong clinic, there is a room reserved for teenage girls, where movies are shown on a large television and a specially trained nurse is on hand to answer questions from shy teenagers who come in wearing pleated school uniforms. Emanuelle, 15, who said she recently started being sexually active with her first boyfriend, opted for an injection after chatting with the nurse. She planned to only tell her best friend. It was a better option than the pill, the only method she knew about before her visit to the clinic, because the guy she lives with could find them and know what they are for, she said.
A decade ago in Kwapong, the only options Nyamekye had for women were condoms or pills, she said. Or, once a year, MSI came to town with a clinic built into a bus, staffed by midwives, who inserted IUDs into lines of waiting women.
Despite all the current advances, the UN reports that 19 percent of women of reproductive age in sub-Saharan Africa had unmet contraceptive needs in 2022, the last year for which there is data, which means that they wanted to delay or limit childbearing but were not using any modern methods.
Supply problems also persist. In a recent three-month period, the Kwapong clinic was left with nothing but pills and condoms when supplies did not arrive from Accra.
That’s a symptom of how difficult it is to get contraceptives into places like this, in a system where global health agencies, governments, pharmaceutical companies and shipping companies often have more say than women themselves over which contraceptives. They can choose.
Most family planning products in Africa are purchased by the United States Agency for International Development or UNFPA, with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This model dates back more than half a century, to an era when rich nations sought to control rapidly growing populations in poor countries.
Large global health agencies invested in expanding access to family planning as a logical complement to reducing infant mortality and improving girls’ education. But most governments in Africa left it out of their own budgets even though it generated enormous benefits for women’s health, educational levels, economic participation and well-being.
Countries with limited budgets typically choose to pay for health services considered more essential, such as vaccines, rather than reproductive health, said Dr. Ayman Abdelmohsen, head of the family planning section of UNFPA’s technical division, because they produce more immediate results. returns.
But a recent UNFPA initiative to have low-income countries shoulder more of the cost has led 44 governments to sign up to a new funding model that commits them to annually increasing their contributions to reproductive health.
Still, last year there was a significant global shortfall of around $95 million for product purchases. Donors currently pay for a large share of the products, but their funding for 2022 was almost 15 percent lower than in 2019, as the climate crisis, the war in Ukraine and other new priorities reduced global health budgets. Support for the programs by African governments has also stalled as countries have struggled with rising food and energy prices.
The good news is that prices for the newest contraceptives have fallen sharply over the past 15 years, thanks in part to promises of huge wholesale orders negotiated by the Gates Foundation, which bet big on the idea that birth control methods long action would appeal to many people. women in sub-Saharan Africa. Hormonal implants made by Bayer and Merck, for example, fell to $8.62 in 2022, from $18 each in 2010, and sales rose to 10.8 million units from 1.7 million in the same period.
But that price tag remains a challenge for low-income countries, where total public spending on health each year averages $10 per person. Pills and condoms are more expensive in the long run, but the initial cost of long-acting products is a barrier.
It’s not enough to bring contraceptives to a clinic: Health care workers must be trained to insert IUDs or implants, and someone has to pay for that, Dr. Abdelmohsen said.
Hormonal IUDs are still in short supply in Africa and cost more than $10 each; Dr. Anita Zaidi, who leads gender equality work for the Gates Foundation, said the nonprofit is investing in research and development of new long-acting products, and also looking for manufacturers in developing countries that can manufacture existing ones at an even lower price.
The foundation and others are also investing in new efforts to track data (about which companies make which products, which countries order them and when they will be delivered) to try to ensure that clinics do not run out of resources. They also want to better track what methods African women want and why women who say they want to use contraceptives don’t do so. Does it have a cost? Access? Cultural norms, such as providers’ unwillingness to deliver to single women?
Gifty Awauah, 33, who works in a small roadside hair salon in Kwapong, receives a regular injection every three months. She had her first child when she was still in school. “When I got pregnant at 17, it wasn’t planned; family planning wasn’t as accessible as it is now,” she said. “You had to travel to the city and pay: there was a lot of money at stake.”
She had to leave school when she became pregnant; If she had had the options she has now, her life might have been different. “If she had been like now, she wouldn’t have been pregnant,” she said. “She would have advanced in life, she would have studied, now she would be a judge or a nurse.”