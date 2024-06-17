More women in Africa are using long-acting contraceptives, changing lives

On a busy day at the Kwapong Health Center in rural Ghana, Beatrice Nyamekye placed contraceptive implants in the arms of half a dozen women and gave eight or nine more a three-month hormone injection to prevent pregnancy. Some looked for condoms or birth control pills, but most wanted something longer lasting.

“What they like the most are the implants and injections,” said Ms Nyamekye, a community health nurse. “It frees them from worry and is private. They don’t even have to discuss it with their husband or her partner.”

The hubbub at Kwapong’s clinic is echoed throughout Ghana and much of sub-Saharan Africa, where women have the lowest rate of contraceptive access in the world: Only 26 percent of women of reproductive age in the region use a modern contraceptive method. — more than just the pace or methods of withdrawal — according to the United Nations Population Fund, known as UNFPA, which works on reproductive and maternal health.

But that’s changing as more women have been able to obtain methods that give them a quick, affordable, and discreet boost of reproductive autonomy. Over the past decade, the number of women in the region using modern contraceptives has almost doubled to 66 million.