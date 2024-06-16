More than 80 countries support talks to facilitate the path to peace in Ukraine

Dozens of countries at a two-day summit in Switzerland joined Ukraine on Sunday in calling for a “dialogue between all parties” to end the war with Russia. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he remained firm in opposing any negotiations that would require his country to cede territory.
The weekend summit drew dignitaries from some 90 countries to a Swiss alpine resort; Russia was not invited and, therefore, China and Brazil declined to participate.
At the end of the meeting, most delegations signed a declaration of shared principles such as promoting prisoner exchange and nuclear security.
They also said “greater commitment from representatives of all parties” was needed to proceed, a vague formulation that underlines the lack of common ground on the biggest question hanging over the meeting: when and how Ukraine and Russia should seek to negotiate peace. ?
With the two countries locked in their third year of all-out war and no clear path to military victory for either of them, some world leaders are calling for negotiations and compromises between the warring parties. India, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye and others repeated that message at the summit.
But Zelensky has long maintained that lasting peace in Ukraine can only be achieved with Russia’s complete withdrawal. He told reporters on Sunday that once the international community formulated a peace plan, based on the conclusions of the summit, “then this approved plan will be passed to the representatives of the Russian Federation.”
“And then,” he added, “we will see if they are willing to end the war.”
Asked about the prospects for talks, he said: “Russia can start negotiations with us tomorrow without expecting anything if it abandons our legitimate territories.”
For Ukraine, which asked Switzerland to host the summit and worked to attract as many world leaders as possible, the event was important in generating global momentum behind Zelensky’s vision for ending the conflict, which also includes reparations and justice. for Russian war crimes.
“The Russian Federation’s ongoing war against Ukraine continues to cause large-scale human suffering and destruction and create risks and crises with global repercussions,” according to the conference’s joint statement, which Switzerland said was endorsed by more than 80 countries.
But India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates were among the handful of countries that refused to sign. A senior Indian diplomat, Pavan Kapoor, saying His country did not support the declaration because “only those options acceptable to both parties can lead to lasting peace.”
South Africa criticized the summit for including Israel and called for greater momentum in negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. (South Africa has accused Israel of genocide before the International Court of Justice, a move Israel has called “despicable.”)
“Our actions should not preclude the possibility of Russia and Ukraine finding their way to the negotiating table,” Sydney Mufamadi, national security adviser to South Africa’s president, said in a statement.
Ukraine’s Western allies have said little about possible peace talks with Russia. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive branch, said Russia could become “part of the efforts to bring the path to peace to its destination” only if it said it was committed to the principles of the United Nations as territorial integrity.
“A key question remains: how and when can Russia be included in the process?” said Viola Amherd, the Swiss president. “The discussions of the last two days have shown that there are different points of view.”
Swiss officials said the way forward could be to build a commitment with Russia on specific priorities discussed at the summit, including ensuring safe shipping in the Black Sea and the release of prisoners of war.
Ukraine’s main ally, the United States, was represented at the summit by Vice President Kamala Harris, who left the summit on Saturday night after the first day. On Sunday, President Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told delegates that the summit had laid the groundwork for future negotiations, without elaborating on when or how they might occur.
Such talks, he said, would be based on the assembled nations’ endorsement of “the notion of sovereignty and territorial integrity” outlined in the United Nations Charter.
“That has created a platform on which Ukraine can, in the future, negotiate from a position of trust to ensure its sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Sullivan said.
To end the war, diplomatic support could strengthen Ukraine’s position in eventual peace talks. But developments on the battlefield will surely shape any agreement.
A Russian offensive that began over the winter has shown signs of running out. It moved the front line by at most 15 miles, west of the city of Avdiivka, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.
On the Ukrainian side, American ammunition and weapons are helping to turn the situation in kyiv’s favor. After months of delays by Congress in approving aid, it has begun to arrive on the battlefield. Ukraine is expected to receive its first F-16 fighter jets this month or next, although military prospects will improve only gradually as pilots gain combat skills in the planes.
Zelensky said he would continue his diplomatic push to prepare for a second summit at which a peace plan could be presented to Russia. He said Ukraine was already in talks with countries that had indicated interest in hosting such a meeting.
But Russia has shown little inclination to get involved in Zelensky’s diplomatic track. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov dismissed the summit in a television interview broadcast Sunday, saying “they are not going to talk about peace.”
John Eligon contributed from Johannesburg; Mujib Mashal from New Delhi; and Natalia Novosolova from Kyiv, Ukraine.