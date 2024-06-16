More than 80 countries support talks to facilitate the path to peace in Ukraine

Dozens of countries at a two-day summit in Switzerland joined Ukraine on Sunday in calling for a “dialogue between all parties” to end the war with Russia. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he remained firm in opposing any negotiations that would require his country to cede territory.

The weekend summit drew dignitaries from some 90 countries to a Swiss alpine resort; Russia was not invited and, therefore, China and Brazil declined to participate.

At the end of the meeting, most delegations signed a declaration of shared principles such as promoting prisoner exchange and nuclear security.

They also said “greater commitment from representatives of all parties” was needed to proceed, a vague formulation that underlines the lack of common ground on the biggest question hanging over the meeting: when and how Ukraine and Russia should seek to negotiate peace. ?