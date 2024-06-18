More doctors quit their jobs in South Korea

Doctors at medical facilities across South Korea walked off the job in a one-day strike Tuesday, dramatically, if briefly, expanding a months-long protest against the government’s health care policies that began when residents and interns at major hospitals stopped working in February.

The doctors participating in the one-day strike belong to the country’s largest medical group, the Korean Medical Association, which has about 140,000 members. It was not immediately clear how many were participating, but its members recently voted three to one in favor of collective action, according to the group.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called the latest strike “very disappointing and unfortunate” in a televised cabinet meeting Tuesday morning. It came a day after hundreds of medical professors at Seoul National University Hospital and other major facilities began an indefinite work stoppage.

“I have a bad liver and I came to have an ultrasound,” Yang Myoung-joo, 84, a patient at Seoul National University Hospital, said Tuesday. He said his appointment had been canceled and a new date was not provided. “Doctors deal with people’s lives. Is going on strike the right thing to do?”