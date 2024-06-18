More doctors quit their jobs in South Korea

Doctors at medical facilities across South Korea walked off the job in a one-day strike Tuesday, dramatically, if briefly, expanding a months-long protest against the government’s health care policies that began when residents and interns at major hospitals stopped working in February.
The doctors participating in the one-day strike belong to the country’s largest medical group, the Korean Medical Association, which has about 140,000 members. It was not immediately clear how many were participating, but its members recently voted three to one in favor of collective action, according to the group.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called the latest strike “very disappointing and unfortunate” in a televised cabinet meeting Tuesday morning. It came a day after hundreds of medical professors at Seoul National University Hospital and other major facilities began an indefinite work stoppage.
“I have a bad liver and I came to have an ultrasound,” Yang Myoung-joo, 84, a patient at Seoul National University Hospital, said Tuesday. He said his appointment had been canceled and a new date was not provided. “Doctors deal with people’s lives. Is going on strike the right thing to do?”
The dispute began in January, when Mr. Yoon’s government announced new health care policies that included a plan to dramatically expand medical school admissions. Doctors say the plan was written without consulting them and would not solve the health care system’s problems. But the government says more doctors are urgently needed in South Korea, which has fewer per capita than most developed nations.
Neither side has given much ground. In May, the government set the medical school admission quota for the 2025 school year at 4,570 students, an increase of about 1,500, less than the 2,000 originally proposed, but still a dramatic jump. That announcement seemed to be the trigger for the most recent labor actions.
“The government has still not admitted its wrongdoings, continues with its erroneous policies and condemns the medical community,” Korean Medical Association President Lim Hyun-taek said at a meeting with the group’s leaders last week. . Dr. Lim says Mr. Yoon’s administration has long ignored the grueling work hours and low salaries endured by doctors in pediatrics and other essential fields.
While the medical system has been under pressure since February, it has not collapsed. To fill the gap in services, the government has deployed military doctors and asked nurses to take on some tasks normally performed by doctors. The government said this week it was running hundreds of emergency rooms across the country and was drawing up contingency plans in case the dispute dragged on.
Prime Minister Han Duk-soo said in a recent statement that the doctors’ strike “leaves a huge scar on society and destroys the trust that has been built over decades between doctors and patients.”
Much of the public has also criticized the strike, with some accusing doctors of trying to protect their elite status by keeping their numbers low. The backlash has spread to the medical industry itself, with unionized hospital workers demonstrating in Seoul last week to urge doctors to call off Tuesday’s one-day strike. “Postponements of treatments and operations are a pain for patients and a tremendous pain for hospital workers who suffer endless queries and complaints.” a union statement saying.
Kang Hee-gyung, a pediatric specialist at Seoul National University Hospital who heads a committee of medical professors who have stopped working, said at a recent news conference that the action was a last resort and emphasized that patients Those who needed immediate attention would be treated. “We apologize to critical care and rare disease patients,” he said.
The government has tried to convince interns and residents who left in February to return to work, walking back previous threats to suspend their licenses and promising impunity for those who return. But only 7.5 percent of the approximately 14,000 interns and residents at 211 university hospitals showed up for work last week, according to Health Ministry figures.
Protest leaders say it will only end if the government scraps its plan to expand medical schools. But a Health Ministry spokeswoman said the 2025 admissions quota was non-negotiable. Patients are increasingly exasperated and losing hope for a quick resolution.
“This will probably take months,” Ms. Yang said. “As a patient there is nothing I can do.”