Monkeys in Puerto Rico became friendlier after Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean, not only for people but also for wildlife. Five years after the storm, some of the effects still linger.
Cayo Santiago, a small island off the southeast coast of Puerto Rico, is a prime example. It transformed almost overnight from a lush jungle oasis to a desert-like spit of sand with mostly skeletal trees.
This posed a big problem for the island’s resident macaques. The monkeys rely on shade to stay cool during the tropical heat of the day, but by wiping out the trees, the storm made that resource scarce.
Rhesus macaques are known for being some of the most quarrelsome primates on the planet, with strict social hierarchies maintained through aggression and competition. Therefore, a simian battle royale would break out in the few patches of shadow left on the island.
However, that’s not what happened. Instead, the macaques did something seemingly inexplicable: they started getting along.
“This really wasn’t what we expected,” said Camille Testard, a behavioral ecologist and neuroscientist at Harvard University. “Instead of becoming more competitive, individuals expanded their social network and became less aggressive.”
An article by Dr. Testard and her colleagues, published Thursday in the journal Science, offers an explanation for this unexpected development. They found that the monkeys who learned to share the shade after the storm were more likely to survive than those who remained quarrelsome.
Scientists have documented numerous cases of species responding to environmental pressure with physiological or morphological adaptations. But the new study is one of the first to suggest that animals may also respond with persistent changes in their social behavior, Dr. Testard said.
She and her colleagues took advantage of about 12 years of data collected at the Cayo Santiago Field Station, the oldest primatology field site in the world. Researchers introduced rhesus macaques to the 38-acre island in 1938 and have been studying them ever since.
The approximately 1,000 macaques that live on the island live in the wild but are fed by field station staff. “Access to food is not the main point of contention,” Dr. Testard said. “Shade to avoid heat stress is.”
Daytime temperatures on Cayo Santiago often exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 38 degrees Celsius, which can be deadly for monkeys stranded in the sun.
After Hurricane Maria felled most of the island’s trees, Dr. Testard and her colleagues hoped the macaques would invest more in building close alliances so they could join forces to secure shade. But “quite the opposite” happened, she said. Instead, the monkeys invested in more flexible associations with a larger number of animals and generally became more tolerant of each other.
Dr. Testard said she suspected this was because fighting is an activity that consumes a lot of energy, generates more body heat and poses more danger to people than “just caring less about whether there’s other money on my side or not.”
During the swelter hours of the afternoon, researchers observed macaques huddled together in thin strips of shade. But even when temperatures were less sweltering, the animals gathered in larger groups compared to their habits before the storm, Dr. Testard said.
Not all monkeys jumped on the peace train, but those who embraced aggression were more likely to pay a high price. The overall mortality rate of the macaque population did not change after the hurricane. But monkeys who had friendlier relationships experienced a 42 percent decrease in their chances of mortality because they were less likely to suffer heat stress.
“Who dies and why is what has changed,” Dr. Testard said.
Noa Pinter-Wollman, a behavioral ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research, said the “fascinating” findings were “a wonderful example of how being social can buffer the negative effects of environmental change.”
Julia Fischer, a behavioral biologist at the German Primate Center in Göttingen, who was also not involved in the work, added that the “extremely well done study” highlighted the importance of behavioral plasticity in helping animals survive when their habitat changes. “In light of climate change, this is extremely important,” she said.
Whether other animals can also respond to environmental upheaval by adjusting their social norms “will depend a lot on the species and the context,” Dr. Testard said. However, humans probably fall into that category. People often come together, for example, after natural and man-made disasters.
However, Dr. Testard added, there are limits. If resources become too scarce, then humans could fall into a Mad Max-like dystopia of violent competition. “There is hope that we will come together to make things work instead of fighting,” he said. “But that’s a huge speculation.”