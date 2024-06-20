Monkeys in Puerto Rico became friendlier after Hurricane Maria

Hurricane Maria caused widespread devastation in the Caribbean, not only for people but also for wildlife. Five years after the storm, some of the effects still linger.

Cayo Santiago, a small island off the southeast coast of Puerto Rico, is a prime example. It transformed almost overnight from a lush jungle oasis to a desert-like spit of sand with mostly skeletal trees.

This posed a big problem for the island’s resident macaques. The monkeys rely on shade to stay cool during the tropical heat of the day, but by wiping out the trees, the storm made that resource scarce.

Rhesus macaques are known for being some of the most quarrelsome primates on the planet, with strict social hierarchies maintained through aggression and competition. Therefore, a simian battle royale would break out in the few patches of shadow left on the island.