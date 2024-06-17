Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Israel announced a daily pause in some fighting

The Israeli military said yesterday it would suspend daytime military operations near a border crossing in southern Gaza “until further notice” to allow more humanitarian aid to enter the enclave. Aid groups have issued increasingly urgent warnings about a lack of food and other basic goods.

The announcement, made during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, came amid a series of negotiations, mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, to reach a ceasefire. A sticking point in those talks is disagreement over the permanence of any cessation of hostilities.

The Israeli army stressed yesterday that the pause would be limited, that its offensive in Rafah would continue and that there would be “no cessation of fighting” in southern Gaza in general.

The government suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had learned of the pause only through newspaper reports and had expressed his disapproval. But analysts said it was likely that Netanyahu was aware of the plan and that the messages were tailored to specific audiences.