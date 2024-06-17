Monday Briefing – The New York Times

Israel announced a daily pause in some fighting
The Israeli military said yesterday it would suspend daytime military operations near a border crossing in southern Gaza “until further notice” to allow more humanitarian aid to enter the enclave. Aid groups have issued increasingly urgent warnings about a lack of food and other basic goods.
The announcement, made during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, came amid a series of negotiations, mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, to reach a ceasefire. A sticking point in those talks is disagreement over the permanence of any cessation of hostilities.
The Israeli army stressed yesterday that the pause would be limited, that its offensive in Rafah would continue and that there would be “no cessation of fighting” in southern Gaza in general.
The government suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had learned of the pause only through newspaper reports and had expressed his disapproval. But analysts said it was likely that Netanyahu was aware of the plan and that the messages were tailored to specific audiences.
A new resistance to Trump has begun to emerge
An extensive network of Democratic officials, progressive activists, watchdog groups and former Republicans has been taking extraordinary steps to prepare for a possible second Trump presidency. Those involved see his agenda as a threat to democracy and are laying the groundwork to fight back if he wins the November elections.
The early timing and scale of the planning is unprecedented. Some are drafting possible lawsuits in case Trump carries out mass deportations, as he has promised to do. The ACLU hired a new auditor to resist any attempt to unleash the Internal Revenue Service against it. At least five Democratic-run states have stockpiled abortion drugs.
If Trump wins: He is openly planning sweeping changes in government, many of them with authoritarian overtones, such as using the Justice Department to exact revenge on his adversaries and sending federal troops to cities run by Democrats. Here’s our overview of his schedule.
Iran and Sweden exchanged prisoners
Iran and Sweden exchanged prisoners on Saturday, bringing relief to families but also raising concerns that the exchange would reward Iran for its hostage diplomacy. The country has systematically arrested foreign nationals on trumped-up charges to extract concessions from Western countries.
Iran released an EU diplomat and a citizen with dual Iranian and Swedish nationality. Sweden freed Hamid Nouri, the first Iranian official convicted of crimes against humanity. A Swedish court sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2022 after being found guilty of torture, war crimes and the mass execution in 1988 of 5,000 dissidents. His conviction was hailed as a landmark case of cross-border justice.
Reaction: Relatives of dozens of people who remain in Iranian custody, including detainees who are Swedish citizens, were outraged.
Broadway’s pop era
The Tony Awards, Broadway’s biggest night of television, ended with “Stereophonic,” which won best new play, and “The Outsiders,” which won best new musical.
More than half of the new musicals that opened this season had scores written by artists whose primary credentials are in the music business, including Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow and Britney Spears.
My colleague Michael Paulson writes that it’s part of a larger pattern: The source of Broadway’s sound is changing, and more and more pop artists are writing musicals. Some prominent artists are enthusiastic about cross-pollination; Some theater fans worry that pop songs don’t advance the narrative like musical theater tunes.
In some ways, this isn’t new: In the early 20th century, stage stars found success on stage and radio, and jukebox musicals have long been Broadway staples. But it’s also a financial consideration. The theater industry has seen audiences shrink and costs rise since pandemic-induced shutdowns, and familiarity sells tickets.
Bake: red velvet cake It is easier than you think.
Read: “Traveling” examines the life and music of Joni Mitchell.