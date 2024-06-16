Monday briefing: Israel plans daily pause in some fighting

Israel announces daily pause in some fighting
The Israeli military said yesterday it would suspend daytime military operations near a border crossing in southern Gaza “until further notice.” The move is an effort to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave, as aid groups issue increasingly urgent warnings about a lack of food and other basic goods.
The announcement, made during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, comes amid a flurry of negotiations, mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, to reach a ceasefire. A sticking point in those talks is disagreement over the permanence of any cessation of hostilities.
The Israeli army stressed yesterday that the pause would be limited, that its offensive in Rafah would continue and that there would be “no cessation of fighting” in southern Gaza in general.
The government suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had learned of the pause only through newspaper reports and signaled his disapproval. But analysts said Netanyahu was likely aware of the plan and the messages of its implementation, each of which was tailored to different audiences.
New resistance to Trump emerges
An extensive network of Democratic officials, progressive activists, watchdog groups and former Republicans has been taking extraordinary steps to prepare for a possible second Trump presidency. They consider his agenda a threat to democracy and are laying the groundwork to fight back if he wins the November elections.
The early timing and scale of the planning is unprecedented. Some are drafting possible lawsuits in case he carries out mass deportations, as he has promised. The ACLU hired a new auditor to resist any attempt to unleash the Internal Revenue Service against it. At least five Democratic-run states have even stockpiled abortion drugs.
If Trump wins: He is openly planning sweeping changes in government, many of them with authoritarian overtones, such as using the Justice Department to exact revenge on his adversaries and sending federal troops to cities run by Democrats. Here’s our overview of his schedule.
A prisoner exchange between Iran and Sweden
Iran and Sweden exchanged prisoners on Saturday, bringing relief to families but also raising concerns that the exchange would reward Iran for its hostage diplomacy. The country has systematically arrested foreign nationals on trumped-up charges to extract concessions from Western countries.
Iran released an EU diplomat and a citizen with dual Iranian and Swedish nationality. Sweden freed the first Iranian official convicted of crimes against humanity. He had been sentenced to life in prison in a Swedish court after being found guilty of torture, war crimes and the mass execution of 5,000 dissidents in 1988. His conviction at the time was hailed by human rights advocates as a landmark case of cross-border justice.
Reaction: Relatives of the victims and others who remain in Iranian custody were outraged. Several of those still imprisoned, including Ahmadreza Djalali, a scientist sentenced to death on murky charges of espionage and aid to Israel, are Swedish citizens. He has denied the charges against him.
Climate and heat
After two sisters in Venezuela served breakfast to an opposition leader, the government closed their restaurant. They shared a video of the meeting online and have since emerged as unlikely popular political heroes as the country approaches its most competitive elections in years, rebranding their products as “freedom empanadas.”
Broadway’s pop era
The Tony Awards, Broadway’s big television night, will begin in a few hours. More than half of the new musicals that opened this season had scores written by artists whose main credentials are in the music business, such as Alicia Keys, Barry Manilow and Britney Spears.
My colleague Michael Paulson writes that it’s part of a larger pattern: The source of Broadway’s sound is changing, with more musicals written by artists who got their start in pop. Some prominent artists are enthusiastic about cross-pollination; Some theater fans worry that pop songs don’t advance the narrative like musical theater tunes.
In some ways, this is not new: in the early 20th century, theater stars found success on stage and radio. Jukebox musicals have also existed for a long time. But it’s also a financial consideration. The theater industry has seen audiences shrink and costs rise since pandemic-induced shutdowns, and familiarity sells tickets.
For more: We spoke to 43 of the nominees. Do you want a ticket? We’ve got you covered. And here’s who, according to our top critic, will and should win.