Monday briefing: Israel plans daily pause in some fighting

Israel announces daily pause in some fighting

The Israeli military said yesterday it would suspend daytime military operations near a border crossing in southern Gaza “until further notice.” The move is an effort to allow more humanitarian aid into the enclave, as aid groups issue increasingly urgent warnings about a lack of food and other basic goods.

The announcement, made during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, comes amid a flurry of negotiations, mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt, to reach a ceasefire. A sticking point in those talks is disagreement over the permanence of any cessation of hostilities.

The Israeli army stressed yesterday that the pause would be limited, that its offensive in Rafah would continue and that there would be “no cessation of fighting” in southern Gaza in general.

The government suggested that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had learned of the pause only through newspaper reports and signaled his disapproval. But analysts said Netanyahu was likely aware of the plan and the messages of its implementation, each of which was tailored to different audiences.