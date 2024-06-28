Mikhail Baryshnikov on leaving it all behind

In an interview, Baryshnikov reflected on the 50th anniversary of his defection; the father he left behind in the Soviet Union (his mother died when he was 12); the pain he feels over the war in Ukraine; and the challenges facing Russian artists today. These are edited excerpts from the conversation.

What memories do you have of that June day in Toronto?

I remember feeling a sense of comfort and security after seeing some very friendly faces in the getaway car. But I also felt scared that it could end up the other way, that at any moment it could fall apart and turn into a bad crime movie. I was starting a new life, something totally unknown, and it was my decision and my responsibility. It was time for me to grow up.

Have described His defection was artistic, not political, saying he wanted more creative freedom and the chance to work more frequently abroad, something the Soviet authorities would not allow.

Of course it was a political decision, from a distance. But I really wanted to be an artist and my main concern was dancing. I was 26 years old. That is middle age for a classical dancer. I wanted to learn from Western choreographers. Time was running out.

At that time you said“What I have done is considered a crime in Russia. But my life is my art and I realized that it would be an even bigger crime to destroy it.”

Did I say that so eloquently? I don’t think so. Maybe someone corrected it with the proper grammar. But I still agree with that. I realized very early on that I’m a competent dancer, that’s what I could do and that’s it.