Mark Rutte goes from leading the Netherlands to leading NATO

Mark Rutte, the veteran Dutch prime minister, was formally named NATO’s new secretary general on Wednesday, putting an experienced, strongly pro-Ukraine leader with a reputation as a conciliator at the helm of the alliance.
Rutte, 57, will replace Jens Stoltenberg on October 1, at a difficult time for NATO in the face of Russia’s war against Ukraine and in the midst of a tight race for the US presidency that could bring in Donald J. Trump. , who despises the alliance, returns to power.
The decision, sealed by NATO ambassadors during a meeting at the 32-nation alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, removes a potentially contentious issue from the alliance’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington next month. President Biden and his NATO counterparts will formally welcome Rutte to his table at a summit beginning July 9.
Rutte, Biden’s longtime favorite for the job, served as Dutch prime minister four times over nearly 14 years and built complicated coalitions through debate and compromise. Those skills should come in handy in an alliance that operates by consensus, where one country can block the intentions of the rest.
Rutte rejected Biden’s request to seek the NATO post at least once before, forcing the alliance to extend Stoltenberg’s term for another year.
Rutte, who is now serving as interim prime minister before a new Dutch government is sworn in, is known as a hard worker but an affable boss. A man of habit, the son of a car dealer, he has lived in the same modest house, with the same furniture, for 30 years.
Every summer he rents the same house with family members and spends a few days a year in New York with the same friend, staying in the same modest Chinatown hotel, wrote Caroline de Gruyter, European correspondent for the Dutch newspaper NRC Handelsblad, in Foreign policy.
He’s also known for riding his bike to work, a habit he’ll have to change because his new job will require him to endure significantly more security wherever he goes. He will also have to abandon the weekly social studies class he has taught for years at a high school in The Hague.
Rutte will take over as NATO struggles to find a way to assure Ukraine of its long-term commitment to its security at a time when the country faces increased Russian pressure after more than two years of war.
Allies are also concerned that Trump, who has been openly hostile to NATO and some of its leaders, could regain the presidency, even though Rutte got along well with Trump when he was in office.
In February, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rutte told Europeans to “stop complaining, complaining and complaining about Trump” and instead act in their own interests by strengthening their armies and producing more munitions for Ukraine.
Americans will decide the next president, he said, adding: “I’m not an American, I can’t vote in America. We have to work with whoever is on the dance floor.”
Rutte was the favorite of the largest NATO countries, but he needed unanimity. Basically, he got the job of secretary general last week when he agreed to honor a compromise worked out between Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary.
The illiberal democracy in Hungary advocated by Orban has been a source of tension for years with the European Union’s longest-serving leaders, including Rutte.
Rutte assured Orban, who is close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and believes Ukraine should negotiate an agreement with Moscow, that no Hungarian personnel would participate in NATO missions to support Ukraine and that no Hungarian funds would be used to support them.
Slovakia, another skeptic, then agreed to back Rutte, and the final hurdle was overcome when Romania’s president abandoned his own bid to become head of the alliance.
Rutte’s view of the Kremlin was deeply affected by the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over Ukraine in 2014, with 196 Dutch among 298 people killed by a Russian anti-aircraft missile that had been provided to separatist forces by the Russian military. .
In September 2022, seven months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Rutte told the United Nations of Putin: “He won’t stop in Ukraine if we don’t stop him now. This war is bigger than Ukraine itself. “It is about defending the international rule of law.” She has described Putin as “ruthless, brutal and merciless.”
Under Rutte’s government, the Netherlands has increased military spending to more than the 2 percent of gross domestic product required of NATO members, and has provided F-16 fighter jets, artillery, drones and ammunition to kyiv, while investing more in their own military. .
Known in the Netherlands as “Teflon Mark” for his ability to create compromises and escape difficulties, his skills will be tested in his new role, especially since the NATO secretary general’s job is not so much to lead the alliance. large and diverse as kept together.