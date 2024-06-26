Mark Rutte goes from leading the Netherlands to leading NATO

Mark Rutte, the veteran Dutch prime minister, was formally named NATO’s new secretary general on Wednesday, putting an experienced, strongly pro-Ukraine leader with a reputation as a conciliator at the helm of the alliance.

Rutte, 57, will replace Jens Stoltenberg on October 1, at a difficult time for NATO in the face of Russia’s war against Ukraine and in the midst of a tight race for the US presidency that could bring in Donald J. Trump. , who despises the alliance, returns to power.

The decision, sealed by NATO ambassadors during a meeting at the 32-nation alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, removes a potentially contentious issue from the alliance’s 75th anniversary summit in Washington next month. President Biden and his NATO counterparts will formally welcome Rutte to his table at a summit beginning July 9.

Rutte, Biden’s longtime favorite for the job, served as Dutch prime minister four times over nearly 14 years and built complicated coalitions through debate and compromise. Those skills should come in handy in an alliance that operates by consensus, where one country can block the intentions of the rest.