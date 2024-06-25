Live updates: Casualties reported as police shoot protesters in Kenya

Kenyan lawmakers approved a controversial finance bill on Tuesday, as thousands of protesters marched on Parliament in the capital Nairobi, hoping to persuade the government to scrap tax increases they say will make the more burdensome life for millions of people.

Police used tear gas in an attempt to keep protesters away from the Parliament building and the sound of live fire could be heard. Two injured people were seen lying on the ground.

Debate over the bill has shaken Kenya, an East African economic powerhouse with 54 million people that has long been an anchor of stability in a deeply tumultuous region. Protesters have taken to the streets in cities across the country for days. As thousands of people protested tax increases across the country last week, at least one person was killed and 200 others were injured. according to Amnesty International.

On Tuesday, CNN aired footage of former US President Barack Obama’s half-sister, Auma Obama, being tear-gassed while being interviewed about her opposition to the bill.

The controversial bill was introduced by President William Ruto’s government in May to raise revenue and limit borrowing in an economy facing a heavy debt burden. But Kenyans have widely criticized the legislation, saying it adds punitive new taxes and increases others on a wide range of goods and services that would increase the costs of living.

The president now has two weeks to sign the legislation into law or send it back to Parliament for further amendments.

Crowds of protesters in Nairobi on Tuesday. Credit… Monicah Mwangi/Reuters

Before Tuesday’s demonstration, several activists who are featured critics of the invoice They were kidnappedaccording to the Law Society of Kenya. The identities of the kidnappers were not publicly known, but some were They are believed to be intelligence officers.said Law Society president Faith Odhiambo. Ms. Odhiambo later said that some of those abducted had been released.

Human rights groups have long accused successive Kenyan governments of kidnapping their critics and torturing them. Police did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, but Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome condemned the abductions. calling them “a direct assault” on the rule of law.

Last week, as protesters filled the streets, lawmakers eliminated some taxes, including those on bread, cooking oil and cars. But protesters have denounced other taxes, including taxes on imported goods, and urged the government to abandon the bill.

“The audacity to raise taxes during these difficult economic times, not listen to our concerns and then mistreat us shows how tone-deaf the government is and how they don’t care about us,” said Kasmuel McOure, 26, a musician who was participating. in Tuesday’s protests.

Critics of the bill have pointed to corruption and mismanagement of funds, and criticized the opulent lifestyle and extravagant spending that they say have characterized the administration of Ruto, who has been in office since 2022. Kenyans have also blamed Ruto for reneging. on campaign promises to defend the welfare of the poor and the interests of hard-working Kenyans, he called them “swindlers.”

Opposition members of Kenya’s Parliament rejected the bill in its entirety.

Protesters chanted anti-government slogans as some of them boarded a police water cannon truck in Nairobi on Tuesday. Credit… Luis Tato/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

As protests began on Tuesday, activists and critics said the early morning abductions of some activists showed the government was not ready to engage in sincere dialogue.

Several protesters, including Mr McOure, said they had received threats or intimidating phone calls in the days and hours before the protests and feared for their lives, although they said they would not be silenced.

“No matter what they do, we will remain steadfast in our demand to reject the finance bill,” McOure said.