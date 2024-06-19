Lawlessness in Gaza hampers relief efforts, despite daily lull in fighting

One person involved in the effort to distribute aid said armed criminal gangs operated almost freely in the border area between Israel and Gaza, where the trucks must pass, and attacked them daily. The person described the attacks as coordinated and organized, not spontaneous looting by desperate Gaza civilians who disrupted aid convoys in the early months of the war.

The armed attackers shoot at the trucks, force them to stop and sometimes beat the drivers before stripping them of their contents, the person said.

And there is no one to ask for help: The Hamas-run police force that helped secure the passage of aid at the beginning of the war vanished months ago after the Israeli army killed several officers. (The person spoke on condition of anonymity because she was bound by confidentiality agreements.)

The “lack of police or rule of law in the area” has made the roads around the crossing very dangerous, Haq said.

The number of international aid trucks reaching Palestinians in southern Gaza has plummeted since the Israeli offensive in Rafah began on May 7. Only a small amount of aid has arrived through Kerem Shalom, aid officials say, including what one Western aid official said were 30 trucks sent through Jordan on Monday. Even the 1,100 trucks stranded at the crossing – the equivalent of those that would have entered Gaza just over two days before the war – represent a small fraction of what aid groups say is needed to prevent famine in Gaza.

Another border crossing, Rafah, on the Egypt-Gaza border, has remained closed since the Israeli operation began.

In an attempt to make up for the shortfall, Israeli authorities began allowing more commercial goods into Gaza from Israel and the occupied West Bank. Unlike UN convoys, these trucks tend to travel with armed protection, allowing them to traverse dangerous terrain.

Israel had suspended commercial deliveries for about two weeks in an attempt to allow aid trucks to pass, according to a US official working on the aid effort. But on Sunday, with no help traveling on that highway due to insecurity, Israel resumed sending commercial trucks, 20 of which went to Gaza, the official said.

The American and Western aid officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

Saed Abu al-Ouf, a Gaza businessman who has sent about three truckloads of rice to the enclave since mid-May, said he had stopped shipments because of armed gangs. In the past, he said, he had paid thousands of dollars in protection money to a group of Gazans to protect trucks from him.