Kenyans protest against proposed tax increases

Hundreds of Kenyans flocked to the center of the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday to protest against a finance bill that many fear will significantly increase their already high cost of living by adding radical new taxes and raising others on a wide range of goods. and services. .
Protesters wearing black T-shirts and blowing whistles and vuvuzelas gathered near Parliament, adding to an avalanche of online anger trumpeted through hashtags and videos on TikTok. Lawmakers have also been inundated with phone calls and text messages pressuring them to reject the bill.
Police officers used tear gas and water cannon immediately after protests began after noon local time. At least nine people were arrested near Parliament and put in police vans, and activists and lawyers saying many further They were in police custody. Police have not yet issued a statement on the number of arrests.
Businesses in the central business district closed their doors as police officers chased protesters and sirens blared in the streets.
The uproar over the legislation, which aims to raise incomes, is one of the most intense reactions against the government of President William Ruto, who campaigned on a platform of raising living standards for the poor when he was elected in 2022.
The protests come just weeks after Ruto returned from a state visit to the United States, where he signed various investment and development agreements with the Biden administration aimed at alleviating debt and generating long-term growth.
Fury over tax measures in Kenya speaks to broader challenges facing African economies, where unemployment and rising food and fuel prices have made life increasingly difficult for many people, especially young people. .
“The frustration has been growing and now it is exploding,” said Hanifa Adan, a community worker who is among the organizers of the protests.
“We are calling and texting our legislators to tell them that their loyalty is with us voters and we say no to this bill,” he said. Mrs. Adam said in a post on social media that police had arrested her just before the protests began on Tuesday.
The bill, which was first introduced in Parliament last month, introduces new taxes and levies that would increase the price of goods such as bread, diapers and cars. It also raises import duties on goods and increases taxes on telephone and internet data, as well as money transfer fees charged by banks and other financial services. It also increases taxes for companies and digital business operators, such as transportation and food delivery services.
The bill is scheduled to go through a second reading in Parliament on Tuesday, after which lawmakers would have to give it a third reading and approve it to gain presidential approval. Mr Ruto’s political alliance, which has a majority in Parliament and the Senate, has the power to turn the bill into law.
National Treasury officials have said fiscal measures are critical to raising revenues and keeping borrowing limited in an economy burdened by high debt.
But activists, economists and religious leaders All say higher taxes could discourage investment, stifle growth and make Kenya a less competitive destination in East Africa. They also say the plan would affect crucial industries such as manufacturing, transportation and financial services.
“The conversation about debt settlement and balancing economic growth is important in a country facing fiscal challenges like those Kenya faces today,” said John Kinuthia, senior program officer at International Budget Partnership Kenya, a nonprofit organization. profit.
“But even as it seeks new resources, the government needs to be attentive to the uproar that has arisen over these new measures and their impact, especially at the household level.”
Ruto, a wealthy businessman who grew up poor, was elected on a platform to improve the economy of millions of Kenyans struggling to make ends meet. That has not happened, his critics say.
His administration increased the cost of health insurance and pension contributions for salaried employees. He removed fuel subsidies, introduced a housing tax and increased electricity prices. The measures, exacerbated by a severe drought followed by destructive flooding, led to job losses and factory closuresaccording to experts.
The rising cost of living also sparked protests last year in which police killed at least 57 people, according to rights groups.
“It’s been one pain after another,” said Catherine Mueni Mutuku, a grocery store owner in the capital, Nairobi. Ms Mutuku said she has been struggling to pay the rent on her shop and her house while she pays her son’s school fees at secondary school.
“The politicians have really put pressure on us,” said Mutuku, who was scheduled to attend the protest on Tuesday. “It’s like they don’t feel our pain.”
As Ruto raised taxes and cut spending, his government found itself dogged by major corruption scandals. His global travels and penchant for expensive shoes and watches They have also sparked anger on social media. Many Kenyans call him “Zakayo,” a reference to Zacchaeus, the biblical tax collector.
Yet despite it all, Ruto, 57, has not only redoubled his measures but has also promised to raise taxes in the coming years. “I’m not going to preside over a bankrupt country,” he said. saying last month. “We have to start living within our means.”
In recent days, Kenyans have been sharing contacts of their legislators online and asking voters to pressure them to reject the bill. Lawmakers say they have been inundated with messages and calls.
Adan, the protest organizer, said people of all political and economic stripes were united against the bill, showing how dire the situation was across the country.
“Ruto and his policies have turned everyone into activists,” he said. “This is not just a protest of the poor. “This is everyone’s protest.”