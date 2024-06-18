Kenyans protest against proposed tax increases

Hundreds of Kenyans flocked to the center of the capital, Nairobi, on Tuesday to protest against a finance bill that many fear will significantly increase their already high cost of living by adding radical new taxes and raising others on a wide range of goods. and services. .

Protesters wearing black T-shirts and blowing whistles and vuvuzelas gathered near Parliament, adding to an avalanche of online anger trumpeted through hashtags and videos on TikTok. Lawmakers have also been inundated with phone calls and text messages pressuring them to reject the bill.

Police officers used tear gas and water cannon immediately after protests began after noon local time. At least nine people were arrested near Parliament and put in police vans, and activists and lawyers saying many further They were in police custody. Police have not yet issued a statement on the number of arrests.

Businesses in the central business district closed their doors as police officers chased protesters and sirens blared in the streets.