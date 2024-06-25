Kenyan president vows to crack down on ‘traitor’ protesters

Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and some broke into Parliament and briefly set fire to the entrance on Tuesday, after lawmakers approved tax increases that critics say would raise the cost of living. of millions of people.

During the protests, police fired tear gas and firearms, plunging the capital into chaos. At least five people were shot dead and 31 others were injured. according International Amnesty and several prominent Kenyan civic organizations. The number of victims could not immediately be confirmed. The independent Kenya Human Rights Commission released video showing police officers shooting as protesters marched towards them.

As tear gas wafted through the streets, some protesters climbed through the windows of Parliament after lawmakers voted 195 to 106 in favor of the tax bill on Tuesday, with supporters saying it would increase revenue for education and others. essential services.

Kenyan President William Ruto said he was deploying the military to quell what he called “treasonous events.” In a televised speech on Tuesday night, Ruto said the debate on the tax bill had been “hijacked by dangerous people who have caused us the kind of loss we have incurred today as a nation”.