Kenyan president vows to crack down on ‘traitor’ protesters

Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and some broke into Parliament and briefly set fire to the entrance on Tuesday, after lawmakers approved tax increases that critics say would raise the cost of living. of millions of people.
During the protests, police fired tear gas and firearms, plunging the capital into chaos. At least five people were shot dead and 31 others were injured. according International Amnesty and several prominent Kenyan civic organizations. The number of victims could not immediately be confirmed. The independent Kenya Human Rights Commission released video showing police officers shooting as protesters marched towards them.
As tear gas wafted through the streets, some protesters climbed through the windows of Parliament after lawmakers voted 195 to 106 in favor of the tax bill on Tuesday, with supporters saying it would increase revenue for education and others. essential services.
Kenyan President William Ruto said he was deploying the military to quell what he called “treasonous events.” In a televised speech on Tuesday night, Ruto said the debate on the tax bill had been “hijacked by dangerous people who have caused us the kind of loss we have incurred today as a nation”.
He promised to punish those he believed were responsible. “It is not appropriate, or even conceivable, that criminals posing as peaceful protesters can sow terror against the people, their elected representatives and the institutions established under our Constitution and expect to go unpunished,” Mr Ruto added.
Defense Minister Aden Duale said defense forces had been deployed to support police, who he said were responding to the “security emergency” caused by the protests, which spread to other cities in Kenya. .
The turmoil over the finance bill has shaken Kenya, an East African economic powerhouse with 54 million people that has long been an anchor of stability in a tumultuous region. Last week, at least one person was killed and another 200 injured in protests across the country. according to Amnesty International.
The Ruto government introduced the finance bill in May. Majority Leader in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah has said the bill is “crucial” in securing revenue for important government initiatives, including building roads, hiring teachers and funding fertilizer subsidies. for farmers.
Supporters also say the additional taxes will limit borrowing for a country facing a heavy debt burden.
“Without passage of this bill, essential government operations would come to a standstill,” he wrote. in social networks media last week, adding that lawmakers had responded to criticism by eliminating unpopular taxes on bread and other items.
But many Kenyans roundly criticized the legislation, saying it still adds punitive taxes to imported staples such as eggs, onions and cooking oil, and increases taxes on a wide range of goods and services. Critics also pointed to corruption and mismanagement of state funds, and criticized the opulent lifestyle and extravagant spending that they said had characterized the administration of Ruto, who has been in office since 2022.
The president now has two weeks to sign the legislation or send it to Parliament for amendment.
Young Kenyans who have helped fuel the protests said their movement transcends class, tribe and race.
Some protesters have clashed with officials at public meetings and at places of worship, and have brought coffins to the offices of lawmakers who supported the legislation.
“Politicians have underestimated our power, energy and passion for too long,” said Muchiri Mike, a 25-year-old content creator. “Now we are asking questions and demanding answers, and they are surprised that this revolution is happening on their doorstep.”
On Saturday, Kenyan nightclubs played the national anthem to demonstrate against the finance bill, and on Sunday, church leaders and parishioners voiced his opposition to increasing taxes on religious services.
As protests spread Tuesday, demonstrators wrapped themselves in Kenyan flags, blew whistles and plastic trumpets and chanted: “Ruto must go.” In Nakuru, about 160 kilometers northwest of Nairobi, they blocked streets with burning tires and shouted “Reject,” in reference to a hashtag that has galvanized the anti-tax movement on social media.
Government officials have blamed unspecified foreign powers for inciting the protests and dismissed the protesters as privileged young people who wield iPhones, arrive at protests via Uber, and then go to eat at KFC.
Protesters rejected that description.
“It’s not about how we got to the protests, it’s about why we are here in the streets,” said Anita Barasa, 19, whose TikTok videos on the demonstrations have gained a large number of followers. “They are trying to divert attention from our demands, but us cool kids are seeing that we don’t have a bright future and we want change.”
Before Tuesday’s demonstration, several activists who are featured critics of the invoice They were kidnapped, according to the Law Society of Kenya. The identities of the kidnappers were not publicly known, but some were They are believed to be intelligence officers., according to the president of the Law Society, Faith Odhiambo. Ms. Odhiambo later said that some of those abducted had been released.
Several protesters said they had received threats or intimidating phone calls in the days and hours before the protests and that they feared for their lives.
Human rights groups have long accused successive Kenyan governments of kidnapping their critics and torturing them. Police did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, but Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome condemned the abductions. calling them “a direct assault” on the rule of law.
In a joint statement, ambassadors from 13 Western embassies in Kenya, including the United States, said they were “shocked” by the scenes outside Kenya’s parliament and “deeply concerned” by allegations that some protesters had been kidnapped by security forces. of security.
“We condemn the violence reported during the protests in Nairobi and around Kenya,” US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a news conference in Washington on Tuesday. He added: “We urge restraint to restore order and provide space for dialogue.”
Former President Barack Obama’s half-sister, Auma Obama, was among protesters engulfed in tear gas on Tuesday, according to CNN footage. “Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights,” Obama told a CNN reporter, before beginning to cough and wince in pain.
“I can’t even see anymore,” he said.
Shortly after 6pm in Nairobi, activists urged protesters to leave the city centre. Public transportation services were not available, two protesters said, so they walked home with others.
“Go home. As long as it’s safe,” Boniface Mwangi, a Kenyan photographer and activist, wrote on social media. “The government will send thugs to destroy, loot and blame peaceful protesters. You must listen to us. Spread the word so that people start walking home in groups. We will be back.”
The report was contributed by Lynsey Chutel, Cassandra Vinograd, Jeffrey Gettleman and Michael Levenson.