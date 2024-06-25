Kenyan police have a bloody past with protesters

Excessive force. A long history of brutality and impunity.
That’s the reputation of Kenya’s police, which is again under scrutiny after it was reported that at least five people died from gunshot wounds when officers clashed with protesters in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday.
It was the same day that a contingent of Kenyan police arrived in Haiti to lead a mission to restore order in the gang-ravaged Caribbean nation, a deployment that activists and human rights groups, citing the history of abuses and unlawful killings of the police, have flatly denounced.
Kenya’s police force is an extension of a colonial-era creation that the British used to control the population and stamp out dissent. During the 1950s, as Kenyans began to assert their right to govern themselves, British-led police and other security services detained tens of thousands of Kenyans and hanged more than a thousand. It was a particularly disturbing chapter of British rule, detailed in an award-winning book: “Imperial Reckoning.”
Kenya’s independence in 1963 did not drastically change policing. The police, and especially the paramilitary wing called the General Services Unit and another group known as the Flying Squad, became feared figures, known for their quickness of the trigger and widespread impunity.
In it summer 1990, Kenyans held one of their first major pro-democracy protests. Thousands of protesters flooded the streets of Nairobi, calling for an end to the dictatorship that then ruled the country. The police responded by shooting dozens of them.
During an election crisis in 2007 and early 2008, police officers killed dozens of protesters. There were even cases of officers seen on television shooting and killing unarmed protesters.
In 2009, the United Nations sent a special rapporteur, Philip Alston, to Kenya to investigate the situation. The report What he said was a bomb. “Police in Kenya frequently execute people,” the report says. “The most worrying thing is the existence of police death squads.”
The Kenyan government promised to modernize services and created an independent police watchdog. Western donors, especially the United States, pumped millions of dollars into training and other programs. The goal was to help make the Kenyan police more accountable and effective in the fight against terrorism. Crowd control and the use of non-lethal methods were not the priority.
Last year, in the first round of anti-tax protests in Kenya, at least nine people died during noisy demonstrations and their violent repression, according to a human rights commission and press reports.
In July 2023, President William Ruto’s government agreed that Kenyan police would lead the mission to Haiti, with support from Washington. The United Nations Security Council authorized the mission in October of that year.
Kenyan courts attempted to block the deployment, while activists and human rights groups shared their deep misgivings.
“Our concern is that this is not the quality of policing we should be exporting to Haiti,” Irungu Houghton, executive director of Amnesty International Kenya, said at the time.
But Ruto, who has sought to improve his standing with the U.S. government, did not waver and said Haiti’s worsening crisis was a call to “serve humanity.” And its Foreign Minister, Alfred N. Mutua, has noted Kenya’s history of leadership in peacekeeping missions in East Timor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sierra Leone and Namibia, as well as ongoing deployments in Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaking to police officers leaving for Haiti on Monday, Ruto said: “You are undertaking a vital mission that transcends borders and cultures. Their presence in Haiti will bring hope and relief to communities torn by violence and devastated by lawlessness.”