Kenyan police have a bloody past with protesters

Excessive force. A long history of brutality and impunity.

That’s the reputation of Kenya’s police, which is again under scrutiny after it was reported that at least five people died from gunshot wounds when officers clashed with protesters in the capital Nairobi on Tuesday.

It was the same day that a contingent of Kenyan police arrived in Haiti to lead a mission to restore order in the gang-ravaged Caribbean nation, a deployment that activists and human rights groups, citing the history of abuses and unlawful killings of the police, have flatly denounced.

Kenya’s police force is an extension of a colonial-era creation that the British used to control the population and stamp out dissent. During the 1950s, as Kenyans began to assert their right to govern themselves, British-led police and other security services detained tens of thousands of Kenyans and hanged more than a thousand. It was a particularly disturbing chapter of British rule, detailed in an award-winning book: “Imperial Reckoning.”

Kenya’s independence in 1963 did not drastically change policing. The police, and especially the paramilitary wing called the General Services Unit and another group known as the Flying Squad, became feared figures, known for their quickness of the trigger and widespread impunity.