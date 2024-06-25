Kenyan-led forces arrive in Haiti after months of gang violence

Foreign law enforcement agents began arriving in Haiti on Tuesday, more than a year and a half after the country’s prime minister asked other countries for help to stop rampant gang violence that has roiled the Caribbean nation.
Since that call was made in October 2022, more than 7,500 people have died from violence; more than 2,500 people so far this year alone, the United Nations said.
With the presidency vacant and a weakened national government, dozens of gangs took over much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, setting up barricades, kidnapping and killing civilians and attacking entire neighborhoods. Some 200,000 people were forced to leave their homes between March and May, according to the UN
Now an initial group of 400 Kenyan police officers are arriving in Haiti to confront the gangs, an effort largely organized by the Biden administration. The Kenyans are the first to deploy a planned force of 2,500 international police and soldiers from eight countries.
“You are undertaking a vital mission that transcends borders and cultures,” President William Ruto of Kenya told officials on Monday. “Their presence in Haiti will bring hope and relief to communities torn by violence and devastated by lawlessness.”
Kenyan officials are expected to tackle a long list of priorities, including retaking control of the country’s main port as well as freeing major roads from criminal groups demanding money from drivers.
“The gang checkpoints on these roads are also a major source of income generated by extorting anyone passing through and kidnapping and holding people for large ransoms,” said William O’Neill, UN human rights expert in Haiti.
“Although long delayed, the arrival of the Kenyans comes at a good time,” particularly since a new police chief and a new prime minister were appointed in recent weeks, he said.
A small assessment team from Kenya arrived in May to begin preparations, but discovered the equipment was missing. That left the United States, the mission’s main supplier, scrambling to find armored vehicles and other equipment.
“Kenyans don’t want to be one of those missions that show up on the ground and, for a month, never leave their base,” Dennis B. Hankins, the U.S. ambassador to Haiti, said in an interview. “They want to be able to quickly see that they are making an impact.”
Officially called the Multinational Security Support Mission, the deployment is expected to last at least a year, according to the US government. Sanctioned by the UN and funded largely by the United States, its goal is to support the Haitian police and establish enough stability for the transitional government to organize elections to elect a new president, as well as a National Assembly.
The US military has made more than 90 flights to Haiti to prepare for the mission, transporting more than 2,600 tons of supplies. Civilian contractors have been building dormitories for Kenyan officers at Port-au-Prince’s Toussaint Louverture airport.
In May, Haitian government officials began clearing the airport perimeter of hundreds of homes, which had made it easier for gangs to hide and shoot at planes, forcing the airfield to close.
The airport has reopened to commercial flights. But gang leaders have said they will fight the Kenyans, whom they consider invaders.
“As soon as we got the airport open and functional and started seeing military flights, that had a really significant psychological impact on the population,” Hankins said.
Many experts are cautious in their assessment of international strength, primarily because, aside from addressing insecurity, there is no comprehensive plan to address the root causes of Haiti’s many governance problems.
After Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigned at the end of April, it took several weeks for political parties to agree on who would sit on a new transitional presidential council. A full month passed before a replacement for Mr. Henry took over.
Garry Conille, a former UN official, accepted the position at the end of May. His office and the transition council declined to comment Monday on the upcoming deployment.
Haitian authorities have difficult decisions ahead, Hankins said, such as whether to first wrest control of Port-au-Prince’s central hospital from gangs or secure the port so fuel, food and other essentials can flow steadily.
The gangs, he added, did not fight back while preparations were made at the airport. Kenyans will “support” the Haitian police, but will not replace them, he said, so that when the mission ends his departure does not create “a security vacuum.”
Until now, the The Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belize, Benin, Chad, Jamaica and Kenya have officially volunteered personnel for the mission.
But the mission has not received much financial commitment.
While Kenyan officials estimate the cost will be $600 million, a UN fund to pay for it only has $21 million. The United States has pledged more than $300 million to fund the mission.
Kenya’s deployment comes a month after Kenya’s Ruto traveled to the United States at the invitation of President Biden. The four-day trip was the first state visit by a Kenyan president in two decades and the first by an African leader since 2008.
The United States, Canada, and France (Haiti’s biggest benefactors and allies) were unwilling to send their own troops to Haiti.
Kenya was the first nation to publicly offer to do so. Many experts believed the mission would be more welcome if it were led by an African nation.
Experts say Ruto, who won the presidency in 2022 after a closely contested election, was using the deployment to further boost his profile on the world stage.
The deployment comes even as Ruto faces mass protests across the country against a finance bill that critics say will increase the already high cost of living.
A team of Haitian police commanders recently visited the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, while Mr. Ruto had conversations with the Haitian transitional presidential council.
At a police camp in Nairobi, officers who will be part of the deployment made final preparations. They have received physical and weapons training and received new helmets and bulletproof vests, according to interviews with officers who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly to reporters.
They have also taken intensive French and Creole courses.
Beyond protecting key infrastructure, officers are expected to eventually secure the presidential palace, which remains in ruins after the 2010 earthquake but remains a symbolic place of power in Haiti.
“The early deployment of this force will be very vulnerable,” said Sophie Rutenbar, a visiting scholar at New York University’s Center for International Cooperation who has worked in Haiti.
The initial group will likely “play it safe” at first, he said, but even as more officers arrive from other countries, their task will be daunting, especially since they have not worked together before, do not speak the same languages or have a shared “operational framework.”
Eugene Chen, a former U.N. official who follows Haiti closely, said the international mission seemed to arise out of desperation to do something. If ways are not found to support Haiti’s political process, the mission could exacerbate violence, Chen said.
“It’s not clear,” Chen added, “that this is the right answer.”
Abdi Latif Dahir contributed reports from Nairobi, and David Adams of Miami.