Kenyan-led forces arrive in Haiti after months of gang violence

Foreign law enforcement agents began arriving in Haiti on Tuesday, more than a year and a half after the country’s prime minister asked other countries for help to stop rampant gang violence that has roiled the Caribbean nation.

Since that call was made in October 2022, more than 7,500 people have died from violence; more than 2,500 people so far this year alone, the United Nations said.

With the presidency vacant and a weakened national government, dozens of gangs took over much of the capital, Port-au-Prince, setting up barricades, kidnapping and killing civilians and attacking entire neighborhoods. Some 200,000 people were forced to leave their homes between March and May, according to the UN

Now an initial group of 400 Kenyan police officers are arriving in Haiti to confront the gangs, an effort largely organized by the Biden administration. The Kenyans are the first to deploy a planned force of 2,500 international police and soldiers from eight countries.