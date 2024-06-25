Kenya tax protests are fueled by youth

Hundreds of Kenyans took to the streets on Tuesday in a youth-led movement that protesters hope will force the government to scrap a finance bill that critics say would make life more onerous for millions of people struggling to make ends meet. at the end of the month throughout East Africa. nation.

Debate over the bill has shaken Kenya, an economic powerhouse of 54 million that has long been an anchor of stability in a deeply tumultuous region. As thousands of people protested tax increases across the country last week, at least one person was killed and 200 others were injured. according to Amnesty International.

Before Tuesday’s demonstration, several activists who are featured critics of the invoice They were kidnapped, according to the Law Society of Kenya. The identities of the kidnappers were not publicly known, but some were They are believed to be intelligence officers.said Law Society president Faith Odhiambo. Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lawmakers in Parliament will debate and vote on proposed amendments to the bill on Tuesday. President William Ruto’s ruling alliance has enough votes to pass it, although opposition leaders have rejected the measure in its entirety. Once the bill has parliamentary approval, Ruto can either sign it into law or send it back for amendments.