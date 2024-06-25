Kenya protests over tax bill: What you need to know

The sting of tear gas, the explosion of live bullets and images of wounded people lying on the ground accompanied mass protests on Tuesday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, after Parliament passed a controversial bill that increased taxes, despite criticism that intensify economic desperation.

At least five people died from gunshot wounds, civic groups said, and crowds broke into Parliament amid plumes of smoke as days of protests against the tax bill ended with clashes between police and demonstrators. In recent days, the government has been accused of kidnap critics, making mass arrests across the country to quell the riots and use the force they provoked Brutal injuries and at least one death..

Typically a regional bastion of economic security, Kenya has a population of more than 54 million. Many of its young people have used technology and social media to organize opposition to the government that they say transcends ethnicities, tribes, races and socioeconomic classes.

Here’s what we know about the controversial legislation that sparked Tuesday’s clashes.

What will the tax bill do?

The Ruto government introduced the Finance Bill 2024 to Parliament in May in what it framed as an effort to raise revenue to help the country tackle immense debt in its debt-based economy.