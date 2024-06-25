Kenya protests over tax bill: What you need to know

The sting of tear gas, the explosion of live bullets and images of wounded people lying on the ground accompanied mass protests on Tuesday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, after Parliament passed a controversial bill that increased taxes, despite criticism that intensify economic desperation.
At least five people died from gunshot wounds, civic groups said, and crowds broke into Parliament amid plumes of smoke as days of protests against the tax bill ended with clashes between police and demonstrators. In recent days, the government has been accused of kidnap critics, making mass arrests across the country to quell the riots and use the force they provoked Brutal injuries and at least one death..
Typically a regional bastion of economic security, Kenya has a population of more than 54 million. Many of its young people have used technology and social media to organize opposition to the government that they say transcends ethnicities, tribes, races and socioeconomic classes.
Here’s what we know about the controversial legislation that sparked Tuesday’s clashes.
What will the tax bill do?
The Ruto government introduced the Finance Bill 2024 to Parliament in May in what it framed as an effort to raise revenue to help the country tackle immense debt in its debt-based economy.
The bill initially called for taxes on staples such as bread, cooking oil and cars, but public backlash caused lawmakers to reduce some taxes. However, the setbacks failed to derail public protests.
On Tuesday, Parliament approved the bill. It is expected to increase taxes on imported goods, including some staples such as eggs, from nearby East African nations, as well as on telephone and internet usage, bank transfer fees and digitally operated businesses.
What does the opposition say?
Critics of the bill say it will increase the cost of goods for consumers in a nation already facing a high cost of living.
The widespread opposition speaks to a trend across Africa, where young people are increasingly bearing the brunt of rising unemployment, and all Kenyans are suffering from high prices driven in part by the coronavirus pandemic and trade disruptions. caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In Kenya, an additional factor is the burden of a huge national debt.
Anger and resentment towards President William Ruto, who campaigned on a promise to raise the standard of living for those living in poverty, has inflamed an increasingly dissatisfied public. The Ruto government previously increased health insurance and electricity costs, which, coupled with natural disasters, sparked demonstrations last year that human rights groups said killed 57.
Kenyans “feel increasingly pressured by disappearing subsidies and rising taxes, and misled by a government that campaigned on a message of economic empowerment but has governed on a message of austerity,” said Michelle Gavin. , senior fellow on African policy at the Foreign Affairs Council. Relations.
“All of this is happening amidst inadequate employment opportunities and the spectacle of constant corruption among political elites,” he added. “The finance bill has a ‘last straw’ quality to it.”
Ruto’s lavish lifestyle has been a particular focus of dissent, with critics contrasting him with impoverished members of the public who would be hardest hit by the pending tax increases.
Less than a month ago, the White House hosted Ruto at a state dinner, hoping to shore up the shaky balance of U.S. alliances in Africa. On Monday, Ruto sent a first contingent of Kenyan police to Haiti as part of a Biden administration-led plan to quell gang violence in Haiti, a deployment that drew domestic criticism. Some questioned whether Kenya’s police, which have a history of brutality, were prepared for such a mission.
Kenyan police have long been accused by human rights groups of cracking down on protesters with harsh methods and extrajudicial killings at police stations.
What happens next?
President Ruto has two weeks to sign the bill or return it to Parliament for amendments.
In a public address on Tuesday night, Ruto called the protests a “betrayal” and an “existential threat” to the nation and said the government had “mobilized all resources at the disposal of the nation to ensure that a situation like this nature does not happen.” happen again, whatever the cost.”
Aden Duale, Kenya’s defense minister, said the army was assisting the police.
A joint statement made by the embassies of 13 Western nations, including the United States, said they were “shocked” by the violence and “deeply concerned” by allegations that protesters had been kidnapped. They called for “moderation everywhere.”