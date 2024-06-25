Kenya protests live updates: Police shoot protesters outside Parliament

Kenyan lawmakers approved a controversial finance bill on Tuesday, even as thousands of protesters flooded the streets around Parliament in the capital, Nairobi, hoping to persuade the government to scrap tax increases that they say critics, will make life more onerous for millions of people.

Police used tear gas to try to stop protesters from approaching Parliament and the sound of real fire could be heard. Two injured people were seen lying on the ground.

Debate over the bill has shaken Kenya, an East African economic powerhouse with 54 million people that has long been an anchor of stability in a deeply tumultuous region. As thousands of people protested tax increases across the country last week, at least one person was killed and 200 others were injured. according to Amnesty International.

Before Tuesday’s demonstration, several activists who are featured critics of the invoice They were kidnappedaccording to the Law Society of Kenya. The identities of the kidnappers were not publicly known, but some were They are believed to be intelligence officers.said Law Society president Faith Odhiambo. Ms. Odhiambo later said that some of those abducted had been released.

Human rights groups have long accused successive Kenyan governments of kidnapping their critics and torturing them. Police did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday, but Kenya’s Chief Justice Martha Koome condemned the abductions. calling them “a direct assault” on the rule of law.

Last week, as protesters filled the streets, lawmakers eliminated some taxes, including those on bread, cooking oil and cars. But protesters have denounced other taxes, including taxes on imported goods, and urged the government to abandon the bill.

“The audacity to raise taxes during these difficult economic times, not listen to our concerns and then mistreat us shows how tone-deaf the government is and how they don’t care about us,” said Kasmuel McOure, 26, a musician who was participating. in Tuesday’s protests.

President William Ruto promised to be a champion of the poor, but critics say his administration has been marred by extravagant spending. Credit… Pool photo by Urs Flueeler

The controversial bill was introduced by President William Ruto’s government in May to raise revenue and limit borrowing in an economy facing a heavy debt burden. But Kenyans have widely criticized the legislation, saying it adds punitive new taxes and increases others on a wide range of goods and services that would increase the costs of living.

The president now has two weeks to sign the legislation into law or send it back to Parliament for further amendments.

Critics of the bill have pointed to corruption and mismanagement of funds, and criticized the opulent lifestyle and extravagant spending that they say have characterized the administration of Ruto, who has been in office since 2022. Kenyans have also blamed Ruto for reneging. on campaign promises to defend the welfare of the poor and the interests of hard-working Kenyans, he called them “swindlers.”

Opposition members of Kenya’s Parliament rejected the bill in its entirety.

On Tuesday, protesters draped in the Kenyan flag and blowing whistles filled the streets as lawmakers in Parliament debated and quickly approved the proposed amendments.

Observers say the protests have been guided by younger people who have used social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram to start a leaderless movement that has galvanized the nation. Young Kenyans say their movement transcends limitations of class, tribe or race and is focused on achieving economic security and social equality for millions of people for whom that remains a distant dream.

In addition to organizing protests in nearly three dozen Kenyan counties, youth have translated the bill into several local languages and used the artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT to simplify it. They have employed crowdsourcing to collect contact information for lawmakers and urged constituents to call them about the bill.

They have also confronted officials at public meetings and at places of worship to show their displeasure, and have brought coffins to the offices of some lawmakers who support the legislation.

On Saturday night, they asked Kenyan nightclubs to play the national anthem to demonstrate against the finance bill, and on Sunday urged church leaders and parishioners to express your rejection of the measure.

“Politicians have underestimated our power, energy and passion for too long,” said Muchiri Mike, a 25-year-old content creator. “Now we are asking questions and demanding answers, and they are surprised that this revolution is happening on their doorstep.”

Government officials have blamed unspecified foreign powers for inciting protests. And Parliament Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah dismissed the protesters as privileged young people who wield iPhones, arrive at protests via Uber and then go to eat at KFC.

Protesters responded to that description. “It’s not about how we got to the protests, it’s about why we are here in the streets,” said Anita Barasa, 19, whose tiktok videos on the demonstrations have gained a large number of followers. “They are trying to divert attention from our demands, but us cool kids are seeing that we don’t have a bright future and we want change.”

As tensions over the bill have risen in recent days, some politicians have praised the young protesters for showing great interest in the country’s future. At a church service on Sunday, President Ruto said he was “proud” of the young protesters and promised to “keep a conversation so that together we can build a great nation.”

But as protests began Tuesday, activists and critics said the early morning abductions of some activists showed the government was not ready to engage in sincere dialogue.

Several protesters, including Mr McOure, said they had received threats or intimidating phone calls in the days and hours before the protests and feared for their lives, although they said they would not be silenced.

“No matter what they do, we will remain steadfast in our demand to reject the finance bill,” McOure said.