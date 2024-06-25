Kenya protests a blow to Biden’s embrace of President Ruto

The street unrest that hit Kenya’s capital on Tuesday represented a blow to the Biden administration’s strong support for President William Ruto, a strong US ally on a continent where American influence is rapidly declining.
Just one day earlier, President Biden had formally appointed Kenya is an important non-NATO ally, and Ruto had fired a first group of 400 Kenyan police officers heading to Haiti on a controversial security mission that is largely funded by the United States.
The non-NATO ally designation, which paves the way for greater security cooperation between Kenya and the United States, was one of the main outcomes of Ruto’s state visit to Washington last month, the first of an African leader in 16 years. At the White House, the Kenyan leader was feted at a state dinner that included celebrity guests and former President Barack Obama, whose father was Kenyan.
For Ruto, the state visit was the highlight of a globe-trotting presidency. he he has visited dozens of countries since he was declared the winner of a hotly contested presidential election in August 2022. For the Biden administration, it was an opportunity to cement an important relationship in Africa at a time when rivals such as Russia and China have expanded their influence.
However, Ruto’s domestic support has plummeted due to tough economic measures he said were needed to get Kenya’s ailing national finances back on track. Many Kenyans, particularly middle-class Kenyans, felt they were being forced to pay more than their fair share, especially as Ruto’s government showed little sign of cracking down on the high-level corruption that has plagued Kenyan governments for decades.
The discontent sparked days of protests that reached a nadir with unrest on Tuesday, when police fired tear gas and guns during protests near Parliament in Nairobi. Amnesty International and several civic groups said at least five people were killed.
At a press conference in Washington on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller condemned the violence, saying: “We mourn the loss of life and injuries suffered and offer our condolences to the families who lost loved ones. We urge restraint to restore order and provide space for dialogue.”
And the US embassy in Kenya joined 12 other Western embassies. to issue a statement on Tuesday saying they were “shocked” by the scenes around Kenya’s Parliament and “deeply concerned” by allegations that some protesters had been kidnapped by security forces. The statement called for “moderation on all sides.”
Ruto famously enjoys a close relationship with the US ambassador to Kenya, Meg Whitman, a former American business executive who accompanied him on a tour of Silicon Valley last summer that included visits to Google, Apple and Intel.
Whitman, a former CEO of Hewlett-Packard and eBay, has become a strong advocate for American companies locating in Kenya, a thriving hub of tech startups and innovation sometimes called the Silicon Savannah of Africa.
American and Kenyan officials say Mr. Ruto and Ms. Whitman often talk informally on the phone. sometimes without prior notice. Whitman has drawn heavy criticism from Kenyan opposition leaders who say he shows excessive favor to Ruto.
“I want to tell the rebel ambassador to leave Kenyans alone,” said Raila Odinga, a veteran opposition leader who lost the disputed 2022 election to Ruto. said last August.
Ruto had also won support from Western nations for his staunch advocacy of radical reforms to the international financial system and more debt relief to spur economic growth across Africa.
He has pushed for greater African representation at the top of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, which are dominated by rich countries, and for inward investment from companies that can harness massive renewable energy in countries like Kenya.
Until recently, it seemed to be getting places: during Ruto’s visit to Washington, Microsoft and an Emirati artificial intelligence company, G42, They said they would invest a billion dollars in a green data center in Kenya, the largest digital investment ever made in the country.
Michael Levenson contributed reports.