Kenya protests a blow to Biden’s embrace of President Ruto

The street unrest that hit Kenya’s capital on Tuesday represented a blow to the Biden administration’s strong support for President William Ruto, a strong US ally on a continent where American influence is rapidly declining.

Just one day earlier, President Biden had formally appointed Kenya is an important non-NATO ally, and Ruto had fired a first group of 400 Kenyan police officers heading to Haiti on a controversial security mission that is largely funded by the United States.

The non-NATO ally designation, which paves the way for greater security cooperation between Kenya and the United States, was one of the main outcomes of Ruto’s state visit to Washington last month, the first of an African leader in 16 years. At the White House, the Kenyan leader was feted at a state dinner that included celebrity guests and former President Barack Obama, whose father was Kenyan.

For Ruto, the state visit was the highlight of a globe-trotting presidency. he he has visited dozens of countries since he was declared the winner of a hotly contested presidential election in August 2022. For the Biden administration, it was an opportunity to cement an important relationship in Africa at a time when rivals such as Russia and China have expanded their influence.