Kenya prepares for major protests over proposed tax increases

Kenya’s government was bracing Tuesday for major protests over a proposed finance bill that many Kenyans fear will significantly increase their already high cost of living by adding sweeping new taxes on a wide range of goods and services.

Protest groups have called for people to occupy Parliament on Tuesday by wearing black T-shirts and playing vuvuzelas, adding to an avalanche of online anger peddled through viral hash tags and videos on TikTok. Lawmakers have been inundated with phone calls and text messages pressuring them to reject the bill.

The uproar over the legislation, which aims to raise incomes, is one of the most intense reactions against the government of President William Ruto, who campaigned on a platform of raising living standards for the poor when he was elected in 2022.

The protests come just weeks after Ruto returned from a state visit to the United States, where he signed various investment and development agreements with the Biden administration aimed at alleviating debt and generating long-term growth.