Kate, Princess of Wales, appears in public for the first time since she was diagnosed with cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in public on Saturday for the first time since her cancer diagnosis, smiling as she rode in a carriage with her three children as she took part in a ceremonial parade to celebrate her father-in-law’s birthday. King Charles III.
Crowds gathered in central London to watch the princess and her family take part in an event full of military tradition, music and pageantry, drenched only slightly by a light rain that turned to a downpour as the ceremonies concluded.
His appearance was welcomed as a sign of improvement in his medical condition and a significant moment for the British royal family, which suffered another blow this year when King Charles announced that he too had cancer.
However, announcing late on Friday that she was well enough to attend Saturday’s events, the princess made it clear that her recovery still had some way to go.
“I’m making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” Catherine, 42, said in a statement sent to the media. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give up so your body can rest,” she added. “But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.”
Catherine traveled with her three children (Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis) in a state carriage to watch the military parade. She waved occasionally during the short carriage ride before moving to observe the ceremony from an inside vantage point. Later, there was applause from the crowd when she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside her children and other members of the royal family to watch a Royal Air Force flyover.
Previously, her husband, William, Prince of Wales, a colonel in the Welsh Guards, wore his ceremonial uniform and rode a horse. The Princess, a colonel in the Irish Guards, who had a prominent role in the parade, wore a white dress with black trim by Jenny Packham, a hat by Philip Treacy and the Irish Guards Regiment Brooch.
Catherine was hospitalized for abdominal surgery in January and until Saturday had not been seen at an official event this year. In March, she said publicly that she was receiving preventive chemotherapy treatment.
In another sign of his progress, his office said he had begun working occasionally from home and met with his official teams when he felt able. The princess also said in her statement that she hoped to join some public engagements over the summer, although she added that she “is not out of the woods yet.”
Evidence of his recovery will be especially welcomed by the British royal family, given that his health problems coincided with those of King Charles, who was treated for cancer in January. He has begun his return to public life and last week he attended ceremonies in France to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that heralded the end of World War II.
On Saturday, Carlos, who celebrated his 75th birthday in November, traveled in a carriage rather than on horseback, as is typical during the procession, known as Trooping the Color.
The event, which has been an official celebration of the monarch’s birthday for more than 260 years, is based on a parade that begins at Buckingham Palace and then runs along the shopping centre, decorated with flags, to Horse Guards Parade, a courtyard ceremonial arms where St. James’s Park, before returning to the palace.
After arriving at the Horse Guard Parade, the king inspected the troops, who were wearing the ceremonial uniform of red tunics and bearskin hats. Among the spectators who witnessed the intricate military ceremony were Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty.
The celebration also featured a 41-gun salute at Green Park.
The parade included about 1,400 soldiers, 400 musicians and 200 horses, including three from the Royal Cavalry Mounted Regiment who fled and were injured in April during a rehearsal.