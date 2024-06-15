Kate, Princess of Wales, appears in public for the first time since she was diagnosed with cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared in public on Saturday for the first time since her cancer diagnosis, smiling as she rode in a carriage with her three children as she took part in a ceremonial parade to celebrate her father-in-law’s birthday. King Charles III.

Crowds gathered in central London to watch the princess and her family take part in an event full of military tradition, music and pageantry, drenched only slightly by a light rain that turned to a downpour as the ceremonies concluded.

His appearance was welcomed as a sign of improvement in his medical condition and a significant moment for the British royal family, which suffered another blow this year when King Charles announced that he too had cancer.