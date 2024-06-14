Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, gives update on cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, said on Friday that she planned to take part in a parade on Saturday to mark the birthday of King Charles III, a tentative return to the public stage after confirming in March that she was being treated for cancer.
The news, which Catherine announced in a deeply personal six-paragraph statement, reflected both the progress she has made since she was first hospitalized for abdominal surgery last January and the long road to recovery she still faces.
“I’m making a lot of progress, but as anyone going through chemo will know, there are good days and bad days,” Catherine wrote.
“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to letting your body rest,” said the princess. “But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.”
Catherine, 42, said she was hoping to take part in some other public engagements over the summer. But the princess, who has not been seen in public since last Christmas Day, stressed that her appearance in Saturday’s parade – her first in several months – did not represent a formal return to public life.
“I’m not out of the woods yet,” he wrote. “I am learning to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”
Still, even this cautious return to normality will be a major source of relief for the British royal family, which has struggled in recent months as both Catherine and Charles, her father-in-law, battled serious health problems.
Charles and Catherine are among the most visible members of the family. Her illnesses and sudden absence put a strain on the family, who were still coming to terms with the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.
Charles, who was hospitalized for treatment for his prostate in January, began returning to public duties in April. Last week he took part in ceremonies to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. He has looked healthy in recent appearances, although Buckingham Palace has released few details about his treatment or prognosis.
Charles turned 75 in November. But the formal birthday celebration, known as Trooping the Colour, will take place on Saturday, when 1,400 officers from the Household Division parade before the king on a route that will take them from Buckingham Palace along the Mall to the Horse Guards Parade, and back to the palace.
Catherine said she would take part in the parade along with her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Rumors about her involvement had circulated in the British media.
Kensington Palace, where Catherine and William have their offices, has not revealed what type of cancer she has or her prognosis. The palace has asked for privacy while she receives treatment. After an initial cascade of rumors about her condition and whereabouts, the British tabloids have largely left her alone.
Palace officials said Catherine had begun working from home and said she would make decisions about public events in consultation with her doctors.
In her statement, Catherine said her treatment would continue for “a few more months.” She spoke of the joy of interacting with her children at her schools and has been involved in some philanthropic work.
“I have been overwhelmed by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the past few months,” Catherine wrote. “It has really made a big difference to William and I and has helped us both through some of the most difficult times.”