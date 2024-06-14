Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, gives update on cancer

Catherine, Princess of Wales, said on Friday that she planned to take part in a parade on Saturday to mark the birthday of King Charles III, a tentative return to the public stage after confirming in March that she was being treated for cancer.

The news, which Catherine announced in a deeply personal six-paragraph statement, reflected both the progress she has made since she was first hospitalized for abdominal surgery last January and the long road to recovery she still faces.

“I’m making a lot of progress, but as anyone going through chemo will know, there are good days and bad days,” Catherine wrote.

“On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to letting your body rest,” said the princess. “But on good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good.”