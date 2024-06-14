Julian Nagelsmann is the most important man in Germany this month

However, the rise of the far right is not the only crisis facing Germany. The economy is in the doldrums: only 28 percent of companies say things are going well, according to a recent surveyand confidence in Scholz’s government has plummeted. Southern Germany is recovering from floods that killed six people in June, while the main shipping waterways of the Rhine and Danube dry up so frequently that shipping must be periodically suspended.

“There’s the economy, the lack of innovation, the infrastructure problems, the inflation and the slow bureaucracy,” said Dr. Echterhoff, a psychology professor, listing Germany’s problems like a shopping list. “And that’s before we get to multiple international crises, like Russia’s war in Ukraine. “All this together has put German self-esteem under real threat.”

It is not surprising, then, that the preparation for the European Championship has been relatively silent.

“The thing about the mood, especially the mood in the country, is that you can’t really measure it,” Dirk Peitz, a columnist for the newspaper Die Zeit, wrote this week. All he could do, he said, was use himself as a token. “I don’t feel it in this tournament. You are welcome.”

A diverse team

In preparation for the Euro Cup, the German team has relied on the iconography of its diversity. Adidas, the team’s main sponsor, designed an advertising campaign playing with the idea of ​​what is and what is not “typical German”. Gundogan, born in Germany to Turkish parents, figures prominently. Nagelsmann, unusually young, is too.

Most revealing, however, is one of the opening shots of the ad, which follows a fan wearing a Croatian jersey under a German one. In a country where around 30 percent of the population can claim immigrant roots, supporting two teams is now as “typically German” as Goethe, Schiller and winning on penalties.