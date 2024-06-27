Julian Assange’s polarizing legacy: from hacker to persecuted figure

In his two-decade odyssey from Australian hacker to new-age media celebrity, persecuted figure, perennial prisoner and, finally, free man, Julian Assange has always been easier to caricature than to characterize.

The lack of an agreed label for Assange: is he a heroic crusader for the truth or a reckless leaker who put lives at risk? – Makes any assessment of his legacy ambiguous at best.

Whatever history’s judgment of Assange, his appearance Wednesday in a court on a remote Pacific island, where he pleaded guilty to a single charge of violating the U.S. Espionage Act, was a fitting coda to a story that has always seemed stranger than fiction.

Since founding WikiLeaks in 2006, Assange, 52, was a polarizing figure who used the Internet to request and publish government secrets. His revelations, from confidential diplomatic cables to civilian deaths in the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, made him brave for those who believed in his gospel of radical transparency. For others who feared that the information he revealed could cause people to die, it was destructive, although there was never any evidence that this was the case.