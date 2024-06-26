Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of violating the U.S. Espionage Act, securing his freedom thanks to a plea deal that had its final act in a remote courtroom in the territory. American from Saipan, in the west of the country. Peaceful.
He appeared in court wearing a black suit with his lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, and Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the United States. She briefly stood up and offered his guilty plea more than a decade after obtaining and releasing classified secret military and diplomatic documents in 2010, bringing a twisted case involving several countries and U.S. presidents closer to its conclusion.
It was all part of a deal that allowed him to return to his native Australia after spending more than five years in British custody, much of the time fighting extradition to the United States.
His family and lawyers documented his journey from London to Bangkok and then to Saipan, capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, posting photos and videos from a chartered plane online. His defense team said Assange was not allowed to fly commercially, and his wife, Stella, aware an urgent fundraising appeal on social media platform
In Australia, family, supporters and politicians seemed eager to welcome Assange home.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had lobbied hard for his release. He responded to the settlement by noting that the case had “gone on too long.” Many Australians seemed to agree, pointing out that Chelsea Manning, the person who had passed a huge trove of documents to WikiLeaks (including hundreds of thousands of reports of military incidents in Afghanistan) had already served her sentence and been released.
Despite Australia’s strict spy laws and its deeply ingrained culture of secrecy (which would most likely have ensured many years in prison his leaks focused on the Australian government; His return garnered support from politicians on both the left and the right.
David Shoebridge, a Sydney Greens senator known for trying to legalise cannabis, posted a video on X saying that Assange “should never have been in jail for the crime of telling the truth”.
Barnaby Joyce, a rural conservative legislator, was equally effusive.
“I was very happy to learn that an Australian citizen, who never committed a crime in Australia, was not a US citizen and was never charged in the UK, will be returning home,” he said.
Assange’s acceptance reflects what many see as a cultural affinity for the underdog and a degree of ambivalence about America’s wars after the 9/11 attacks and the American justice system.
“To those on the liberal end of the spectrum, he is a hero precisely because he revealed secrets that Washington wanted to hide,” said Hugh White, a former Australian government defense official and now a professor of strategic studies at the Australian National University.
“Even conservative Australians,” he added, “are not as unwilling as our public rhetoric might suggest to disapprove of what Washington is doing.”
Assange’s father, John Shipton, said having his son home after 15 years of estrangement and imprisonment in one form or another was “very good news.”