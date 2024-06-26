Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of violating the U.S. Espionage Act, securing his freedom thanks to a plea deal that had its final act in a remote courtroom in the territory. American from Saipan, in the west of the country. Peaceful.

He appeared in court wearing a black suit with his lawyer, Jennifer Robinson, and Kevin Rudd, Australia’s ambassador to the United States. She briefly stood up and offered his guilty plea more than a decade after obtaining and releasing classified secret military and diplomatic documents in 2010, bringing a twisted case involving several countries and U.S. presidents closer to its conclusion.

It was all part of a deal that allowed him to return to his native Australia after spending more than five years in British custody, much of the time fighting extradition to the United States.

His family and lawyers documented his journey from London to Bangkok and then to Saipan, capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, posting photos and videos from a chartered plane online. His defense team said Assange was not allowed to fly commercially, and his wife, Stella, aware an urgent fundraising appeal on social media platform