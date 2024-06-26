Julian Assange plea deal could curb press freedom

The plea deal reached by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with prosecutors is bad for American press freedom. But the result could also have been worse.

The deal, which was struck Wednesday in a court in a remote American community in the Western Pacific, paved the way for his release after more than five years in British custody, most of which he spent fighting extradition. To united states. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Espionage Act.

The result is an ambiguous end to a legal saga that has jeopardized journalists’ ability to report on military, intelligence or diplomatic information that officials consider secret. Enshrined in the First Amendment, the role of a free press in bringing to light information beyond what those in power approve is a fundamental principle of American self-government.

The agreement means that, for the first time in American history, the collection and publication of information that the government considers secret has been successfully treated as a crime. This new precedent will send a threatening message to national security journalists, who may feel chilled by the aggressiveness with which they do their jobs because they will see a greater risk of prosecution.