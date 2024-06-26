Julian Assange plea deal could curb press freedom

The plea deal reached by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with prosecutors is bad for American press freedom. But the result could also have been worse.
The deal, which was struck Wednesday in a court in a remote American community in the Western Pacific, paved the way for his release after more than five years in British custody, most of which he spent fighting extradition. To united states. In exchange, he pleaded guilty to one count of violating the Espionage Act.
The result is an ambiguous end to a legal saga that has jeopardized journalists’ ability to report on military, intelligence or diplomatic information that officials consider secret. Enshrined in the First Amendment, the role of a free press in bringing to light information beyond what those in power approve is a fundamental principle of American self-government.
The agreement means that, for the first time in American history, the collection and publication of information that the government considers secret has been successfully treated as a crime. This new precedent will send a threatening message to national security journalists, who may feel chilled by the aggressiveness with which they do their jobs because they will see a greater risk of prosecution.
But its reach is also limited, preventing a greater threat. Because Assange agreed to a settlement, she will not question the legitimacy of applying the Espionage Act to her actions. The result, then, avoids the risk that the case could lead to a definitive Supreme Court ruling that blesses prosecutors’ narrow interpretation of First Amendment press freedoms.
“He’s basically pleading guilty to things that journalists do all the time and need to do,” said Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University. “It will cast a shadow over press freedom, but not the same kind of shadow that would have been cast by a judicial opinion holding that this activity is criminal and not protected by the First Amendment.”
In short, he added, the result was complicated from the perspective of press freedom and could not be seen as “neither all bad nor all good.”
The First Amendment implications of the case have often been clouded by a fierce debate over whether Assange counts as a journalist and by Democrats’ residual anger over his release of emails stolen from his party during the 2016 presidential election.
Assange timed the release of those messages, obtained by Russian hackers, to harm Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, by disrupting the party’s national convention and then consistently sharing batches in the final stretch of the campaign.
But for the purposes of press freedom, what matters is not who is considered a journalist, but whether journalistic-style activities (whether carried out by a journalist or anyone else) can be treated as crimes. And the charges against Assange do not concern Moscow’s covert efforts to help Donald J. Trump win the 2016 election.
Rather, the charges focused on the earlier posts that elevated him to global notoriety and made him a hero to the anti-war left: a video of a U.S. helicopter shooting at people in Baghdad, including a Reuters photographer; troves of military incident records documenting the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq; a quarter of a million diplomatic cables from American embassies around the world; and files on detainees in Guantánamo.
He limited criminal information to which Assange pleaded guilty centers on a charge of conspiracy to violate the Espionage Act. The court document says that Chelsea Manning, an Army intelligence analyst, and Assange agreed that she would send him national security files, even though he did not have security clearance, and that he would then “communicate” them to other people who were also “unauthorized.” has the right to receive them”, that is, to publish them.
Charging a government official who had security clearance with leaking national security information to a news publication was once extremely rare, but such prosecutions have become routine in the 21st century. The Justice Department began filing regular leak complaints midway through the Bush administration, and continued that pattern in successive administrations.
Although she was charged in the military justice system, Ms. Manning was part of that wave, admitting guilt at a court-martial in 2013 and receiving a 35-year prison sentence. President Barack Obama commuted most of that sentence in January 2017; In total, she was detained for about seven years from the time of her arrest.
But successfully charging a non-government official for publishing national security information of public interest that he had obtained while working with a source is different. No one had ever been charged under the Espionage Act for a journalistic act, in part because there had long been a widespread assumption that applying that law to such acts would be unconstitutional.
Then the charge against Assange crossed the line. He showed that the 21st century crackdown on leakers could be expanded to encompass the criminalization of the same types of actions that brought to light major post-September attacks. On November 11, 2001, abuses such as warrantless wiretapping and torture, as well as everyday journalism on military, intelligence or diplomatic matters that help people better understand the world.
The Justice Department under the Bush administration took a first step in this direction after a Pentagon official leaked classified intelligence on Iran to two lobbyists for AIPAC, a pro-Israel group. In addition to charging the official, who pleaded guilty, prosecutors in 2005 went after the lobbyists (even though they were not officials and did not have security clearances) for continuing to spread secrets to journalists.
But a judge issued skeptical rulings that undermined the case, and the Obama-era department abandoned it in 2009.
The following year, after Assange began publishing Manning’s leaks, Justice Department officials weighed whether he might be charged with some kind of crime. But they hesitated at the prospect of setting a precedent that could be used against mainstream media outlets, such as The New York Times, which also sometimes collects and publishes information that the government considers secret.
However, under the Trump administration, the Justice Department pressed forward with the prosecution of Assange, secretly filing a criminal complaint in late 2017 and, several months later, obtaining a sealed grand jury indictment. The measure ensured that the government could request his arrest and extradition if he ever left the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he had been holed up for years.
The initial indictment largely avoided press freedom issues by bringing a limited charge against Assange, accusing him of a conspiracy related to computer hacking. But in 2019, the Justice Department added charges from the Espionage Act, hoping to transform it into a landmark test of the First Amendment.
And in 2021, the Biden administration took office and continued to push to try to extradite Assange to face criminal trial on all of those charges. The Biden-era department also negotiated the plea deal to resolve the case, dropping charges related to the hacking but obtaining a conviction under the Espionage Act.
While the case is unlikely to give the Supreme Court the opportunity to restrict First Amendment press freedoms, the government has still set an example for Mr. Assange in a way that may well lead some journalists to national security to leave some important stories unreported. fear of facing a similar process.
And if the free flow of newsworthy information to the public has been inhibited in the future, damaging the American democratic system, responsibility is shared by officials in both administrations.