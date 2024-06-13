Japan commits $4.5 billion to Ukraine, says Zelensky

Japan agreed to provide $4.5 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, as part of a 10-year security agreement signed by the two countries on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said.

The deal significantly increases Japan’s support for Ukraine at a critical time in its war with Russia and underlines Japan’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic and security ties with Europe after full-scale conflict began in 2022.

“For Japan, this type of agreement and this level of support is a huge step forward,” Zelensky said. said on social media. “We see this and thank Japan for its unwavering solidarity.”

Zelensky said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan had signed the pact as leaders meeting for the Group of 7 summit discussed other plans to support Ukraine.