Japan commits $4.5 billion to Ukraine, says Zelensky

Japan agreed to provide $4.5 billion in aid to Ukraine this year, as part of a 10-year security agreement signed by the two countries on Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said.
The deal significantly increases Japan’s support for Ukraine at a critical time in its war with Russia and underlines Japan’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic and security ties with Europe after full-scale conflict began in 2022.
“For Japan, this type of agreement and this level of support is a huge step forward,” Zelensky said. said on social media. “We see this and thank Japan for its unwavering solidarity.”
Zelensky said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan had signed the pact as leaders meeting for the Group of 7 summit discussed other plans to support Ukraine.
Ukraine’s deal with Japan included commitments on defense support, humanitarian aid and technical cooperation, Zelensky said.
Mr. Kishida said in a statement Earlier this week, Japan would “do everything possible to ensure” peace was restored in Ukraine.
Ukraine signed several similar agreements with wealthy nations during the war.
Last December, Japan outlined a $1 billion aid commitment to Ukraine and signaled its willingness to later increase support to $4.5 billion.
“The scale of participation is an escalation,” Daniel Sneider, a professor of East Asian studies at Stanford University, said of Japan. “They want to march at the same pace as NATO. That is something very important in Japan.”
Separately, President Biden was expected to sign a 10-year US security deal with Ukraine on Thursday, the first day of a three-day G7 summit in Italy.
Leaders of the G7 nations (Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States) also agreed on a plan to give Ukraine a $50 billion loan to help it buy weapons and restore infrastructure.