It’s not just Russia: China joins the list of G7 adversaries

President Biden was eager to get off the stage at the Group of 7 summit on Thursday night, clearly a little testy after answering questions about Hunter Biden’s conviction and the prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza.

But at the end of his news conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, he couldn’t help but interject when the Ukrainian leader spoke delicately about China’s close relationship with Russia. He leaned into the microphone as soon as Zelensky finished.

“By the way, China is not supplying weapons” for the war in Ukraine, Biden said, “but rather the ability to produce those weapons and the technology available to do so.”

“So, in fact, it is helping Russia,” he said.

Throughout the Group of 7 summit in Puglia, China has been the lurking presence: as savior of “Russia’s war machine,” in the words of the summit’s final communique; as a growing threat in the South China Sea; and as a wayward economic player, dumping electric cars in Western markets and threatening to withhold critical minerals needed by high-tech industries.