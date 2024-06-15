It’s not just Russia: China joins the list of G7 adversaries

President Biden was eager to get off the stage at the Group of 7 summit on Thursday night, clearly a little testy after answering questions about Hunter Biden’s conviction and the prospects for a ceasefire in Gaza.
But at the end of his news conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, he couldn’t help but interject when the Ukrainian leader spoke delicately about China’s close relationship with Russia. He leaned into the microphone as soon as Zelensky finished.
“By the way, China is not supplying weapons” for the war in Ukraine, Biden said, “but rather the ability to produce those weapons and the technology available to do so.”
“So, in fact, it is helping Russia,” he said.
Throughout the Group of 7 summit in Puglia, China has been the lurking presence: as savior of “Russia’s war machine,” in the words of the summit’s final communique; as a growing threat in the South China Sea; and as a wayward economic player, dumping electric cars in Western markets and threatening to withhold critical minerals needed by high-tech industries.
In total, there are 28 references to China in the final statement, almost all describing Beijing as an evil force.
The contrast with the image that China had just a few years ago is stark.
At past summits, the West’s largest economies have often talked about partnering with Beijing to fight climate change, counterterrorism and nuclear proliferation. While China was never invited to the G7 as Russia once was (Moscow joined the group in 1997 and was suspended when it annexed Crimea in 2014), Beijing was often described as a “partner,” a supplier and, above all, All in all, an excellent client. everything from German cars to French haute couture.
No more. This year, China and Russia were frequently discussed at the same time and in the same threatening terms, perhaps the natural result of their deepening partnership.
A senior Biden administration official who attended the leaders’ talks at the summit and later briefed reporters described a discussion about China’s role that seemed to assume the relationship would become increasingly contentious.
“As time goes on, it becomes clear that President Xi’s goal is to achieve Chinese dominance,” from trade to influencing security issues around the world, the official told reporters, declining to be identified as he described the conversations behind closed doors.
But it was China’s support for Russia that was a new element at this year’s summit and perhaps changed minds in Europe. The issue of China’s role was barely raised at the last two summits, and when it was, it was often about the influence of its top leader, Xi Jinping, as a moderating force over President Vladimir V. Putin, especially when it was feared that Putin could detonate a nuclear weapon on Ukrainian territory.
This time the tone was very different, starting with the statement itself.
“We will continue to take action against actors in China and third countries that materially support Russia’s war machine,” the leaders’ statement said, “including financial institutions, consistent with our legal systems, and other entities in China that facilitate the acquisition by part of Russia of items for its defense industrial base.”
The United States had insisted on including that language and was pressuring allies to match Biden’s action earlier this week, when the Treasury Department issued a series of new sanctions designed to disrupt growing technological ties between Russia and China. But so far, few of the other G7 nations have taken similar steps.
Within the Biden administration, there is a growing belief that Xi’s view of China’s role in the Ukraine war has changed in the past year, and that he will increasingly support Putin, with whom he has declared a “partnership.” . unlimited.”
Even just a few months ago, most administration officials regarded that line as hyperbole, and even Biden, in public comments, expressed doubt that the two countries could overcome their enormous suspicions of each other to work together.
That view has now changed, and some administration officials said they believed Beijing was also working to dissuade countries from participating in a peace conference hosted by Zelensky. More than 90 countries will attend the conference in Switzerland this weekend, but Russia will not participate, and China, which a year ago expressed interest in a variety of peace and ceasefire plans, has said it will not attend either.
According to Alexander Gabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, China now opposes any peace effort in which it cannot be the central player.
“Xi, it seems, will not abandon his troublesome Russian partner or even pay lip service to helping Kiev,” Gabuev wrote in Foreign Affairs on Friday. “Instead, China has chosen a more ambitious, but also riskier, approach. She will continue to help Moscow and sabotage Western-led peace proposals. “She hopes to then intervene and use her influence over Russia to bring both sides together in an attempt to negotiate a lasting agreement.”
U.S. officials at the summit said they largely agreed with Gabuev’s diagnosis, but said they doubted China had the diplomatic expertise to make it work.
But the change in views on China goes far beyond the questions surrounding the endgame in Ukraine. European countries, which a few years ago worried that the United States was being too confrontational with China, this year signed the communiqué, with its calls for stronger Western supply chains and less dependent on Chinese companies.
By implication, the jointly issued statement also accused China of a series of major attacks on critical US and European infrastructure, urging China to “remain committed to acting responsibly in cyberspace” and pledging to “continue our efforts to disrupt and deter the persistent and malicious attacks.” “Cyberactivity from China, which threatens the security and privacy of our citizens, undermines innovation and puts our critical infrastructure at risk.”
That reference to infrastructure appeared to be linked to a Chinese program the United States calls “Volt Typhoon.” U.S. intelligence officials have described it as a sophisticated effort by China to place Chinese-created malware into the water systems, power grids and port operations of the United States and its allies.
In congressional testimony and interviews, Biden administration officials have charged that the true purpose of the malware is to gain the ability to shut down vital services in the United States amid a Taiwan crisis, slowing a U.S. military response and unleashing the chaos among Americans who would be more concerned about recovering water supplies than keeping Taiwan independent.