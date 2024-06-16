Italians respond to the Pope’s insult by making Francis proud

At the Rome Pride celebration, bare-chested men with pink angel wings danced to Abba songs, women draped in rainbow flags kissed and glittering drag queens waved from parade floats. And then there was Pope Francis.

The image of the pontiff was everywhere. On cardboard cutouts adorned with leis, on bright banners, on stickers. Romans attended the Pride parade on Saturday dressed as Francis, wearing papal hats and T-shirts that read: “There is never too much frociaggine,” a reference to an offensive slur against gay men that the pope has been accused of using twice in recent years. weeks.

The insult “is the motto of Pride 2024,” said Martina Lorina, 28, an actress holding a banner with the word.

After Italian media reported that Pope Francis used the insult in a meeting with priests to complain that there was too much “homosexuality” in the church, the Vatican apologized.