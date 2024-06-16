Italians respond to the Pope’s insult by making Francis proud

At the Rome Pride celebration, bare-chested men with pink angel wings danced to Abba songs, women draped in rainbow flags kissed and glittering drag queens waved from parade floats. And then there was Pope Francis.
The image of the pontiff was everywhere. On cardboard cutouts adorned with leis, on bright banners, on stickers. Romans attended the Pride parade on Saturday dressed as Francis, wearing papal hats and T-shirts that read: “There is never too much frociaggine,” a reference to an offensive slur against gay men that the pope has been accused of using twice in recent years. weeks.
The insult “is the motto of Pride 2024,” said Martina Lorina, 28, an actress holding a banner with the word.
After Italian media reported that Pope Francis used the insult in a meeting with priests to complain that there was too much “homosexuality” in the church, the Vatican apologized.
But Rome Pride attendees took a different tack in responding to the insult: they made it their own. Pride participants symbolically invited the Pope and his insult to the party, using an old tactic of the LGBTQ community to turn insults into words of pride.
“Let’s make him feel how beautiful this frociaggine is,” one participant shouted from the crowd as men dressed as unicorns sang a Britney Spears song and children held hands with their two mothers, their faces covered in bright rainbows.
Daniele Lacitignola, 34, Christian and gay, carried a cardboard cutout of Francis. He said that although the pope’s recent choice of words might convey that “homosexuals are not welcome in the church, he is always welcome at Pride.”
“Francy, you are welcome to our parish,” said one banner.
“Let me pose with your holiness,” said Alessio Sposato, 31, wearing a tank top and cowboy hat, as he took a photo with a cardboard cutout of Francis.
Emiliano Sisolfi, a 22-year-old director, carried a banner with a photo of Francis with his thumbs up and the words “Bendigo esta frociata,” another use of the insult. Sisolfi said he printed the insult in rainbow letters to neutralize it.
“If I laugh at the word,” he said, “they have no more words to offend us.”
Giacomo Canarezza, 31, said that even if the insult was derogatory, “if I take possession of the word, I can use it as a marker of my identity.”
And he added: “It makes you immune to any insult.”
Another Pride attendee, with a bright pink beard, wore a papal hat as he danced to “Greased Lightnin’” atop a parade float.
“We are frociaggine and we are proud of it,” one banner read. Participants distributed stickers with manipulated photographs of Francisco wearing a pink fur scarf or pink sunglasses.
But behind the jokes and fanfare, some Romans have expressed concern that the pope’s words could further marginalize the LGBTQ community in a country that, along with Hungary, the Czech Republic and a handful of others, is among the only European countries that have not legalized it. -sexual marriage.
Last year, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing government ordered Italian mayors to obey a court ruling and stop certifying foreign birth certificates of children born abroad to Italian same-sex couples through surrogacy, which is illegal. in Italy.
“Many in Italy listen to the Pope and the Church, and this can harm families who have homosexual children,” said Basilio Petruzza, 33.
A 20-year-old artist who calls herself Dolly Deville said she ordered a papal robe online a few days ago to wear to Pride. She held a banner with a hand-drawn portrait of Francis and the words “Via Frocis,” a reference to the Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, a Christian procession. She said the Pope’s words had caused her pain.
“She shouldn’t have dared to say this word,” said her boyfriend, Edoardo Camillucci. “Especially as a straight, holy man.”