Israel’s plan to legalize five West Bank settlements: What you need to know

For decades, all Israeli governments have continued to build some settlements. As of last year, more than 130 settlements had been built with Israeli government permission since 1967.

More than 100 unauthorized settlement outposts have been erected since the 1990s, and Israeli authorities are working to legalize many of them retroactively.

More than 500,000 Israeli settlers now live in the West Bank (not counting the more than 200,000 in East Jerusalem) along with more than 2.7 million Palestinians. Some of the settlements are home to religious Zionists who believe the area is their biblical birthright. Many secular and ultra-Orthodox Jews also moved there, mainly in search of cheaper housing.

This year, the Israeli government had designated a record amount of land, about 6,000 acresas eligible for settlement in March, another sign of Mr. Smotrich’s intention to deepen Israeli control over the West Bank.

In March, top UN human rights official Volker Türk condemned the rapid expansion of settlements after a UN report showed a “dramatic increase in the intensity, severity and regularity of settler violence and the Israeli State against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, particularly since October 7, 2023, which is accelerating the displacement of Palestinians from their lands.”

Tor Wennesland, the UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said on Tuesday there were signs of accelerated settlement and the legalization of settlement outposts. undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

That seems to be the goal of Smotrich, who strongly opposes the creation of a Palestinian state. He has said that he will legalize additional outposts in response to any nation that announces recognition of a Palestinian state.

In the last two months, Spain, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia and Armenia have formally recognized an independent Palestinian state. In a social media post on Thursday, Smotrich indicated that the latest settlement legalization was a response to those decisions.

“We will continue to develop settlements to maintain Israel’s security and prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state that would endanger our existence,” he said.

Major General Yehuda Fox, head of Israel’s Central Command, which is responsible for the West Bank, said that since Smotrich took office, efforts to crack down on illegal settlement construction have diminished “to the point where they have disappeared.”

Aaron Boxerman Contributed with reports.