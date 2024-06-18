Israel’s daily pause in combat in part of Gaza: How is it working?

Israel has said that the partial daily suspension of its military activity in a part of southern Gaza, which began this week, is aimed at making it safer for humanitarian groups to deliver aid to the territory. Here’s a look at how the pause works and whether aid workers believe it is likely to alleviate civilian suffering that the United Nations says is bordering on famine:

What did the ad say?

The army said on Sunday it had stopped operations during daylight hours in parts of southern Gaza, responding to claims by aid groups that active fighting often prevented them from distributing food. The policy applies to a seven-mile-long strip in southeastern Gaza that surrounds a major stretch of highway. It does not include coastal areas where Palestinians have fled since Israel began an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah in early May.

On Monday there was evidence that it had begun to take hold.