Israel’s daily pause in combat in part of Gaza: How is it working?

Israel has said that the partial daily suspension of its military activity in a part of southern Gaza, which began this week, is aimed at making it safer for humanitarian groups to deliver aid to the territory. Here’s a look at how the pause works and whether aid workers believe it is likely to alleviate civilian suffering that the United Nations says is bordering on famine:
What did the ad say?
The army said on Sunday it had stopped operations during daylight hours in parts of southern Gaza, responding to claims by aid groups that active fighting often prevented them from distributing food. The policy applies to a seven-mile-long strip in southeastern Gaza that surrounds a major stretch of highway. It does not include coastal areas where Palestinians have fled since Israel began an invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah in early May.
On Monday there was evidence that it had begun to take hold.
Has the pause made any difference?
Aid groups say the pause appears to be taking hold, but that it will not automatically translate into a free flow of aid.
Supplies are held in warehouses before distribution. Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, said on Tuesday that it was “almost impossible” to find warehouses in Rafah, the aid epicenter, because they had been destroyed or were inaccessible.
Israeli army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 1,400 aid trucks that had been transferred from Israel to Gaza “remain not picked up” by international organizations. Before the war, the enclave received about 500 truckloads of food and other goods a day, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs office.
The entry of aid and commercial goods through the two main border points into Gaza, Rafah and Kerem Shalom, has fluctuated in recent months, but has never reached the daily levels that humanitarian officials say are necessary to address the crisis. of hungry. The International Rescue Committee, which works in Gaza, said that since the Israeli offensive in Rafah began in early May “the situation has reached new depths.”
Aid groups welcomed Israel’s announcement, but some expressed skepticism and said previous measures had turned out to be false dawns. Some aid groups also said the daytime lull in military operations appeared fragile. Overall, a complete ceasefire is the prerequisite for ending the crisis because it would allow aid to flow throughout the enclave, aid groups say.
What are the broader obstacles?
To resolve the crisis, aid groups say other steps beyond the partial pause are required. These include more routes open for both goods and aid personnel, not least because Palestinian health workers must be trained to treat people suffering from acute malnutrition.
Israel inspects goods entering Gaza to rule out items that could potentially be used by Hamas; Aid groups say these controls are onerous and should be simplified. Additionally, many of Gaza’s roads are impassable, blocked by the rubble of destroyed buildings or riddled with bomb craters.
In the absence of a ceasefire, aid groups say Israel should improve its communication system on the movement of people and goods within Gaza. This would help prevent attacks on aid convoys, which in some cases have occurred even when humanitarian officials say Israeli authorities were informed in advance of their movements.
Aid groups also say water, electricity and fuel supplies need to be improved.
What are civilians facing in Gaza?
Rafah’s population had risen to 1.4 million before the May invasion, but only 65,000 remain, according to the main UN agency helping the Palestinians, UNRWA. The United Nations describes the situation in Gaza as a catastrophe and says parts of the enclave are close to what it describes as a man-made famine. Additionally, there is a lack of water, sanitation, shelter and access to medical care.