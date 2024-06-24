Israeli strike kills health official, Gazans say, as Gallant visits US

An Israeli strike killed a senior official in charge of ambulance services in the Gaza Strip, local health officials said Monday, as the Israeli Defense Minister met with senior US officials in Washington about a possible new phase in the Israeli offensive.

The official, Hani al-Jafarawi, director of ambulance and emergency services in Gaza, was killed in an attack on a health clinic in Gaza City, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

The Israeli military did not respond to a request for comment. Earlier on Monday he said he had killed another man, Muhammad Salah, whom he called a Hamas operative, in Gaza City on Sunday night. It was unclear whether the two men were killed in the same attack.

Hundreds of health workers in Gaza have been killed by Israel’s devastating bombing campaign or caught in ground fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas, according to the Health Ministry.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s Washington-area meetings with CIA Director William J. Burns and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken on Monday coincided with a possible shift in the military campaign signaled by Israeli officials in recent days. .

On Sunday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the intensive phase of Israel’s war against Hamas was “about to end,” although he made clear that Israel would not stop fighting in Gaza until Hamas was “eliminated.”

Israel’s army chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, also said on Sunday that Hamas fighters in Rafah, the southern Gaza city that Israel invaded in May, after Hamas-led attacks on October, were close to being crushed.

“We are clearly approaching the point where we can say that we have dismantled the Rafah brigade,” General Halevi said, adding that the brigade was “defeated not in the sense that there are no more terrorists, but in the sense that there are no more can not be more”. function as a combat unit.”