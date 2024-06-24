Israeli strike kills ambulance services director, Gaza officials say

A senior official in charge of coordinating ambulance movements in Gaza was killed in an Israeli strike, the enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The official, Hani al-Jafarawi, director of ambulance and emergency services in Gaza, was killed in an attack on a health clinic in Gaza City, the ministry said.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier on Monday he said he had killed a man named Muhammad Salah, whom he called a Hamas operative, in Gaza City on Sunday night. It was unclear whether the two men were killed in the same attack.

According to the ministry, hundreds of health workers in Gaza have been killed by Israel’s devastating bombing campaign or caught in ground fighting between the Israeli army and Hamas.

In an interview, Yousef Abu al-Rish, deputy minister of the Health Ministry, said Jafarawi had moved to a clinic in Gaza City months ago after an Israeli raid left Al-Shifa hospital, his former base, in ruins. of operations. .

Abu al-Rish, the top Health Ministry official in Gaza, said Jafarawi coordinated the transfer of the wounded from the field to hospitals, as well as between hospitals. He had been responsible for doing that work throughout Gaza, but after Israeli forces divided the enclave in half, he focused on the northern part of the territory.

Abu al-Rish said a replacement would be named, but predicted the person would not have the same experience or contacts.

On Monday, the Israeli military said the Air Force had killed Salah, the Hamas militant, in Gaza City. He said he was “part of a project to develop strategic weaponry for the terrorist organization Hamas.”

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of exploiting hospital grounds and other civilian infrastructure for military purposes. The militant group has denied the allegation, despite the Israeli military revealing a stone and concrete tunnel beneath Al-Shifa in November. At the time, the Health Ministry said the military raid had put the hospital out of service.