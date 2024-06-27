Israeli soldier killed during West Bank raid, IDF says

An Israeli soldier was killed and another seriously wounded overnight during a raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the military said Thursday. It was the latest in a series of violent Israeli attacks on the city.

The soldier who died, a sniper team commander, “fell during an operational activity,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a brief statement, which gave few details. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, reported that one Palestinian had been wounded in the attack.

Jenin, in the northern West Bank, is home to a refugee camp founded more than 70 years ago for Palestinians displaced in the wars surrounding the creation of the State of Israel. The city and countryside are bastions of armed resistance to the occupation. Israel has carried out frequent raids there over the years, but they have become more common since October 7, when Hamas led a deadly attack on Israel that sparked a war in Gaza.

The military detained 28 people during the overnight raid and nine remain detained, including Jamal Hawail, a member of Fatah’s Revolutionary Council, according to a statement from the Palestinian Authority-linked Commission for the Affairs of Detainees and Former Detainees. and the Palestinian Prisoners Club, a non-governmental organization. The council sets policy for Fatah, the political party that controls the Palestinian Authority. The Israeli statement did not comment on the arrests.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been detained in the raids, which Israeli officials say are part of counterterrorism operations against Hamas and an extension of the war.

U.N. human rights chief Volker Türk said this month that Israeli forces and settlers had killed more than 500 people in the West Bank since October 7. In the same period, 24 Israelis, of whom eight were members of the security forces, were killed in the West Bank and in Israel in clashes or what Israel called attacks by West Bank Palestinians, Mr. Türk said.