Israeli protesters gather in Jerusalem to call for elections

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Jerusalem on Monday to call for elections and the immediate return of hostages held in Gaza in a demonstration that followed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent decision to dissolve his war cabinet.
The protest outside the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, highlighted the competing pressures that the Israeli prime minister is under from contentious elements in Israeli society.
Last week, two relatively moderate members resigned from the emergency war cabinet that Netanyahu formed in the wake of the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, citing differences over the conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza. Far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition asked him to appoint them to the war cabinet, but on Sunday, according to Israeli officials, the prime minister told ministers at a broader cabinet meeting that he would instead dissolve the cabinet. organism.
Among the crowd in front of the Knesset on Monday was Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition in Parliament, showed a video posted on social networks. Some of the protesters carried a banner that said they were “leading the nation until the day after,” in reference to the end of the war in Gaza.
An Israeli police statement said police had helped facilitate the demonstration near the Knesset and that no arrests were immediately reported there.
However, the confrontations appear to have been more intense when some protesters broke off to march towards Netanyahu’s home in Jerusalem, breaking a police checkpoint. Anti-government activists have gathered there periodically throughout the war.
Activists chanted in front of the prime minister’s residence: “You are the boss, you are to blame.” Photos showed some of them gathered around a campfire. Water cannons were fired and at least nine people were arrested. Israeli police said in a statement that some of the protesters had attacked officers, slightly injuring some of them.
Israel Police said it would “continue to allow legal freedom of expression and protest, but would not allow public order violations or riots,” pointing to the fire.
This week’s protests by anti-government activists are unrelated to the weekly Saturday night demonstrations in Tel-Aviv organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents relatives of hostages held in Gaza. That group held a separate conference in Sderot on Monday about its efforts to bring the hostages home.
Anti-government activists plan another demonstration on Tuesday in front of the Knesset.