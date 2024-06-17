Israeli protesters gather in Jerusalem to call for elections

Thousands of Israelis took to the streets of Jerusalem on Monday to call for elections and the immediate return of hostages held in Gaza in a demonstration that followed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent decision to dissolve his war cabinet.

The protest outside the Knesset, Israel’s Parliament, highlighted the competing pressures that the Israeli prime minister is under from contentious elements in Israeli society.

Last week, two relatively moderate members resigned from the emergency war cabinet that Netanyahu formed in the wake of the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, citing differences over the conduct of the war against Hamas in Gaza. Far-right members of Netanyahu’s coalition asked him to appoint them to the war cabinet, but on Sunday, according to Israeli officials, the prime minister told ministers at a broader cabinet meeting that he would instead dissolve the cabinet. organism.

Among the crowd in front of the Knesset on Monday was Yair Lapid, the leader of the opposition in Parliament, showed a video posted on social networks. Some of the protesters carried a banner that said they were “leading the nation until the day after,” in reference to the end of the war in Gaza.