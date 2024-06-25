Israeli panel warns Netanyahu about corruption case and other news.

Israeli government panel issues warnings to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and four other people Monday as part of a year-long investigation into a multibillion-dollar purchase of submarines and missile boats from Germany, an episode considered the worst corruption scandal in the country’s history. In a statement, the panel said Netanyahu had endangered Israel’s security and circumvented official channels with the purchase, during a previous term as prime minister. It was unclear whether Netanyahu himself was suspected of corruption in the case, but the panel said it issued the warning to give him and others, including a former defense minister and a former Mossad chief, a chance to respond. The prime minister defended himself, saying in a statement from his office that submarines were “a central pillar of Israel’s national security.”

The Israeli army confirmed the death of a missing soldier on October 7. Military officials said in a sentence that sergeant. Major Muhammad el-Atrash, a soldier with the Bedouin Tracker Unit of the Northern Brigade of the Gaza Division, had been killed in combat and his body was being held in Gaza. Members of your family told Israeli media in December that he was last heard from at Kibbutz Nahal Oz on October 7, the day of the Hamas-led attack that sparked the war. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, which represents relatives of those captured in the attack, acknowledged his death in a statement “with great sadness.” According to Israeli officials, some 120 hostages are being held in Gaza and more than a third are believed to be dead.