Israeli officials tour Lebanon border amid rising tensions with Hezbollah

Israeli media reported on Wednesday that more troops were being sent to the northern border regionOn Sunday, Netanyahu said in a television interview that the war in Gaza was entering a new, less intense phase, which would allow the military to focus more of its attention on Lebanon. “We will be able to move part of our forces to the north,” he said.

On Wednesday, Herzl Halevi, chief of staff of the Israeli army, also visited the northern border with Lebanon and conducted a “situation assessment” with local commanders, according to an Israeli army statement.

Israeli troops in the north of the country trained on Wednesday for what the military called “extreme scenarios,” including “combat in complex and mountainous terrain, activated fire and urban warfare.” The exercise was carried out “as part of greater preparation in the northern zone,” the army said.

The Israeli military said Wednesday that its fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah military structure and targeted several other sites in southern Lebanon.

Isaac Herzog, president of Israel, addressed community leaders in northern Israel during its two day visit to the region and said the international community should not be surprised if “the situation gets out of control.” He accused Hezbollah in Lebanon of repeated violations of international treaties and agreements.

Last week, Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s leader, said the Lebanese militia did not want a broader conflict but was prepared for war. “We have prepared ourselves for the most difficult days,” Nasrallah said. And he added: “If war is imposed, the resistance will fight without restrictions, rules or limits.”

Both sides have tried to prevent the cycle of attacks and counterattacks from escalating, but leaders’ rhetoric and the frequency of attacks have increased in recent weeks. Civilians have been killed in Israel and Lebanon, and more than 150,000 people have been forced to flee their homes along the border since the latest conflict between Israel and Hezbollah began.