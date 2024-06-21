Israeli official describes secret government attempt to consolidate control of West Bank

An influential member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition told settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that the government is engaged in a stealth effort to irreversibly change the way the territory is governed, to consolidate Israel’s control over it. without being accused of formally annexing it. .

In a recording of the speech, the official, Bezalel Smotrich, can be heard suggesting at a private event earlier this month that the goal was to prevent the West Bank from becoming part of a Palestinian state.

“I assure you it is megadramatic,” Smotrich told the settlers. “Such changes modify the DNA of a system.”

While Mr. Smotrich’s opposition to ceding control over the West Bank is no secret, the Israeli government’s official position is that the status of the West Bank remains open to negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Israel’s rule over the territory amounts to a temporary military occupation overseen by army generals, not a permanent civilian annexation administered by Israeli officials.