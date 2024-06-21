Israeli official describes secret government attempt to consolidate control of West Bank

An influential member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition told settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank that the government is engaged in a stealth effort to irreversibly change the way the territory is governed, to consolidate Israel’s control over it. without being accused of formally annexing it. .
In a recording of the speech, the official, Bezalel Smotrich, can be heard suggesting at a private event earlier this month that the goal was to prevent the West Bank from becoming part of a Palestinian state.
“I assure you it is megadramatic,” Smotrich told the settlers. “Such changes modify the DNA of a system.”
While Mr. Smotrich’s opposition to ceding control over the West Bank is no secret, the Israeli government’s official position is that the status of the West Bank remains open to negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian leaders. Israel’s Supreme Court has ruled that Israel’s rule over the territory amounts to a temporary military occupation overseen by army generals, not a permanent civilian annexation administered by Israeli officials.
Smotrich’s speech on June 9 at a meeting in the West Bank may make that stance more difficult to maintain. In it, he outlined a carefully orchestrated program to take authority over the West Bank out of the hands of the Israeli military and hand it over to civilians working for Smotrich in the Defense Ministry. Parts of the plan have already been phased in over the past 18 months, and some authorities have already been transferred to civilians.
“We created a separate civil system,” Smotrich said. To deflect international scrutiny, the government has allowed the Defense Ministry to remain involved in the process, he said, so it appears the military is still at the center of West Bank governance.
“It will be easier to accept in the international and legal context,” Smotrich said. “So they don’t say we’re doing an annexation here.”
New York Times reporters heard a roughly half-hour recording of the speech provided by one of the attendees, a researcher with Peace Now, an anti-occupation campaign group. The researcher shared a recording of the entire speech. A spokesman for Smotrich, Eytan Fold, confirmed that he gave the speech and said the event was not a secret.
Smotrich, a far-right lawmaker, said Netanyahu was aware of the details of the plan, much of which was foreshadowed in a coalition agreement between his parties that allows the prime minister to remain in power. Netanyahu is “completely with us,” Smotrich said in the speech.
If the government collapses, a future coalition could reverse the changes, but government measures in the West Bank have, in the past, generally remained in place during successive administrations.
For many Palestinians, the speech itself is likely to be greeted with less surprise than the fact that Smotrich said the words out loud.
“It’s interesting to hear Smotrich confirm in his own voice much of what we suspected about his agenda,” said Ibrahim Dalalsha, director of the Horizon Center, a political analysis group in Ramallah, West Bank.
Still, Dalalsha said, the approach is not new.
Palestinians have said for years that Israeli leaders are trying to annex the West Bank in all but name, building settlements in strategic locations in a bid to prevent contiguous Palestinian control across the territory. “This has been going on since 1967,” Mr. Dalalsha said. “Long before Smotrich came on the scene,” he added.
Israel took control of Jordanian territory in 1967 during a war with three Arab states. Since occupying it, Israel has settled more than 500,000 Israeli civilians, who are subject to Israeli civil law, along with the territory’s approximately three million Palestinians, who are subject to Israeli military law. About 40 percent of the territory is administered by the Palestinian Authority, a semi-autonomous body run by Palestinians that depends on Israel’s cooperation for much of its funding.
For decades, Israel’s Supreme Court has described Israel’s rule over the territory as a military occupation, overseen by a high-ranking general, that complies with international laws that apply to the occupied territories. The current ruling coalition questions the term “occupation,” but also publicly denies that the West Bank has been permanently annexed and placed under the sovereign control of Israel’s civil authorities.
“The final status of these territories will be determined by the parties in direct negotiations,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement in response to Smotrich’s speech. “This policy has not changed,” the statement added.
Mr. Smotrich’s speech suggested otherwise.
In particular, he pointed to a change in which military officials no longer oversee most of the process by which Israeli settlements are expanded, land is expropriated and roads are built in the West Bank. Those functions are now overseen by “a civilian working under the Ministry of Defense” who does not work for military commanders, he said, but in a new direction that Smotrich oversees.
Even as international pressure grows to declare a Palestinian state encompassing the West Bank and Gaza, Smotrich’s comments suggest that Israel is quietly working to reassert its control over the West Bank and make it more difficult to break away from Israeli control.
Diplomats have been trying to reach a “grand deal” for the Middle East that would end Israel’s war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip and improve Israel’s ties with other nations in the region. Saudi Arabia, for example, says it will recognize Israel, but only if Israel, in turn, allows the creation of a Palestinian state.
Smotrich’s speech suggests how distant that perspective may be as he moves to merge the governance of the occupied West Bank with the governance of the State of Israel.
Smotrich’s speech “fundamentally undermines the State of Israel’s long-standing argument that the settlements are legal because they are temporary,” said Talia Sasson, a former senior Israeli Justice Ministry official who led an influential 2005 government investigation into the government support. for illegal settlements.
The speech made clear how powerful Israel’s once marginal settler movement has become.
Smotrich is a veteran settler activist who once worked outside the Israeli establishment to build settlement camps that are considered illegal even under Israeli law. As a religious hardliner, he believes that the West Bank (which Israelis refer to by its biblical names, Judea and Samaria) was given to the Jews by God.
As a lawmaker over the past decade, Smotrich drew attention for regularly making extremist comments, including his call to destroy a Palestinian city; his support for the segregation between Arabs and Jews in maternity wards; and his support for Jewish landowners who will not sell property to Arabs.
Since late 2022, Smotrich has gained extraordinary influence over government policy. That’s when his party joined Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, helping him win a slim majority in Parliament.
Smotrich used that influence to persuade Netanyahu to give him both the Defense and Finance Ministry positions, a role that Smotrich has used to block funds for the Palestinian Authority.
“My goal – and I think of everyone here – is, above all, to prevent the establishment of a terrorist state in the very heart of the land of Israel,” Smotrich said in the recorded speech.
Smotrich said his main achievement has been putting many of the military functions in the West Bank under civilian control. While the military has often turned a blind eye to settlement expansion and even protected unauthorized settlements from Palestinian attacks, soldiers have also at times destroyed settler camps built without government permission and banned activists Israelis enter the West Bank.
To counter that influence, Smotrich said, the government has:
-
It stripped the top army commander in the West Bank of the ability to block settlement construction plans.
-
It secured nearly $270 million from Israel’s defense budget to protect settlements in 2024-2025.
To some extent, Mr. Smotrich’s comments appeared to be an attempt to calm criticism from his own base about his record in office. Settler activists say the military still too often prevents them from building new settlements and that Smotrich has not done enough to intervene.
“Fifteen years ago, I was one of those who ran through the hills and pitched tents,” Smotrich told the settlers in his speech. Now, he said his work behind the scenes will have much more impact than the construction of any camp in a single settlement.
Johnatan Reiss contributed reporting from Tel Aviv and Adam Rasgon of Jerusalem.