Israeli minister reportedly agrees to release funds to Palestinian Authority

The Palestinian Authority has lurched from crisis to crisis for years, struggling to pay its arrears amid declining international aid. Israel has often withheld taxes it collects on behalf of the authority in an attempt to penalize its leaders. At other times, Israel has sent tens of millions of dollars to keep it afloat.

But many described the current economic situation in the West Bank as the most difficult yet.

Following the Hamas-led attack on October 7, tens of thousands of Palestinians who had worked in Israel were barred from re-entering, creating mass unemployment overnight. Israeli military incursions, road closures and tighter checkpoints have further stifled the Palestinian economy.

Before the war, Mahmoud Abu Issa, 53, earned more than $2,000 a month – an enviable salary in the impoverished West Bank – as a construction worker in Israel. He has been unemployed since Israel banned most Palestinian workers except for irregular stints as a day laborer for about $10 a day.

His son, who worked with him in Israel, had started building a house before the war began. Because his wages have dried up, the house remains unfinished, he said.

“We sit day and night waiting for something to change,” Abu Issa said. “But there is nothing.”

Under agreements between the two sides, Israel collects and transfers hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue to the Palestinian Authority. Smotrich has withheld those funds, which make up the bulk of the Palestinian government’s budget, exacerbating its fiscal crisis.

As a result, Palestinian leaders are constantly struggling to pay their employees, who number at least 140,000, according to PA Finance Ministry officials. Many have received only partial salaries, often at irregular intervals, for years; last month, most received only 50 percent of their salaries.

Shadi Abu Afifa, a father of four who lives near Hebron, saw his $930 monthly salary as a security forces officer halved last month. He said his family had stopped buying gas for cooking and abandoned other modest luxuries, such as home internet, in a bid to save money.

“If the economy improves, we might start to feel some hope again,” Abu Afifa said. “Because right now we are in a bad, suffocating situation: war, unemployment, all on top of each other.”

U.S. officials have been pressing the Israeli government to release the funds, fearing that further economic hardship could lead to more violence in the West Bank. Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, called this week for the funds to be released “without further delay.”

Last month, after three European countries announced they would recognize a Palestinian state, Smotrich announced he would not renew the waiver — which expires July 1 — that shields Israeli banks from legal liability for working with Palestinian banks.

Palestinians, who lack their own currency, typically use the Israeli shekel. If Palestinian banks want to offer shekel accounts, they must maintain ties with Israeli banks and rely on them to process shekel transactions.

Since 2017, Israel’s Finance Ministry has issued a waiver indemnifying Israeli banks, according to Lilach Weissman, a spokesperson for the ministry. If the exemption is not renewed, Israeli banks would likely cut ties with their Palestinian counterparts, banking experts said.

“The ramifications would be bad and dangerous for everyone,” said Akram Jerab, chairman of the board of Quds Bank, which has 31 branches in the West Bank.

At a cabinet meeting on Thursday evening that lasted past midnight, Smotrich agreed to temporarily extend the exemption for four months, said Eytan Fuld, a spokesman for the minister. It was not clear what would happen after that.

According to experts, if he ultimately follows through on his threat to let the waiver lapse, it could also have economic consequences for Israel. Palestinian merchants would not be able to use banks to pay Israeli suppliers for imported goods, and Palestinians would have no way to pay Israel for essential goods such as fuel, water and electricity, said Azzam al-Shawwa, a former senior Palestinian banking regulator.

“Israel’s trade is intertwined with Palestine’s,” al-Shawwa said in an interview. “Palestine is one of the biggest traders with Israel. Is Smotrich willing to lose it?”

Rawan Sheikh Ahmad Contributed reporting.