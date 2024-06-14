Israeli defense chief rejects French attempt to end fighting between Israel and Hezbollah

As part of any diplomatic agreement with Hezbollah, Israel has demanded that the group withdraw its forces north of the Litani River in Lebanon, in accordance with a United Nations Security Council resolution that ended a 2006 war between the Two parts. The resolution stipulated that only United Nations forces and the Lebanese army would be allowed into the area, but both sides have accused each other of violating it.

Analysts say Hezbollah is unlikely to withdraw its forces from the border. French mediators have instead proposed a smaller buffer zone that would extend about six miles beyond Lebanon’s border with Israel, and an increase in the number of Lebanese army troops stationed in the border area.

With no agreement to stop the attacks, both sides have opted for a limited escalation, with Hezbollah launching hundreds of rockets and Israel striking deeper into Lebanese territory. Analysts and officials say that while neither Israel nor Hezbollah appear to want a full-scale war, a miscalculation could turn the two sides into one.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed a top Hezbollah commander in an attack in southern Lebanon, prompting Hezbollah to respond by firing some of its most intense rocket barrages during the ongoing conflict against Israel.

On Friday, Hezbollah launched 70 more rockets, setting off sirens across northern Israel, but they caused little damage, according to the Israeli military, which said it had responded with artillery fire.

The rockets were a response to an overnight Israeli attack on a three-story building in southern Lebanon, killing two people, according to a Lebanese security official. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the issue, said there was no indication that Hezbollah commanders had been killed in the attack. The Israeli military declined to comment on the attack.

On Thursday, Hezbollah attacks injured four people in Israel, including two soldiers. Falling rockets, Israeli interceptors and shrapnel have also sparked wildfires that have burned more than 11,000 acres in Israel over the past two weeks, according to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.